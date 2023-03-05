Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Worst nightmare

EDITOR: As a retired school principal, let me share that one of my worst nightmares tragically occurred at Montgomery High on Wednesday (“16-year-old slain in classroom stabbing,” Thursday). And while many will opine that the school should have had better security, the school should have had better discipline, the school should employ more counselors, we must understand that preventive measures must be shared by all of us.

When parents ensure their children leave for school from a loving home; when parents are in touch with their kids’ successes and concerns — academic and otherwise; when neighbors know one another and who’s child belongs to whom; when communities join hands to model communication, cooperation, connection and consequence; then, in concert with the efforts of educators, we can better expect each of our kids to return home each day.

But the schools cannot do it on their own.

Sorrowfully, from here in Cloverdale, I’m pulling for the folks at Montgomery and the surrounding community.

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

Making reparations

EDITOR: Thank you for your recent stories about reparations efforts underway at the state and local levels for Black people, as well as the coverage of how Black people, especially those in our local governments, tell us they are treated here.

I support reparations for Black, Indigenous and other people of color, locally and at the state and national levels as I believe that our government, institutions and citizens have done harm historically that has not been addressed. In addition, I believe that we (our government, institutions and citizens) continue to do harm today to people of color and that by talking about it together we can learn to stop the harm and make things right.

I do not believe that I get to opine on what it can or should take to make reparations for others. I want to be a citizen in a society who addresses these past and current harms and as such a citizen I believe I must actively support these efforts.

CHRIS THOMAS

Santa Rosa

Soaring utility bills

EDITOR: I just received our PG&E bill. In the past two months it has gone from $275 to $450 to $550. We live in Sebastopol. We are retired and moving into our late 70s on a fixed income. I’ve been keeping the heat at 67 during the day and off at night. Our son lives in Oregon, has a bigger home, and their bill for this month was $119. You tell me, what’s wrong with this picture?

LINDA KAMMER

Sebastopol

Saving Clear Lake hitch

EDITOR: I appreciate your coverage of the efforts to save the Clear Lake hitch (“Quest to save native species,” Feb. 19). Many in agriculture feel they have the right to use unsustainable amounts of water to protect multimillion-dollar crops; in this case, perhaps forgetting the long history of the hitch as a staple food source for Indigenous people. I applaud the Pomo tribe for helping lead the effort to protect the hitch.

However, I did not see anything about how native species of fish are important to the environment. Surely some will ask: “What’s the big deal? It’s just a bunch of fish.” Our climate dilemma is in large part due to our ignorance about how nature works.

Few understand that native fish provide vast amounts of food to land and aquatic species, and in so doing play a vital role in regulating the amount of carbon that stays in the atmosphere. It is estimated that 30% of global emissions are captured and held through the work of native aquatic animals and plants, both marine and fresh water.

Thank you for stories like these, but please go deeper to educate your readers on why native species of all kinds are important, not just for our own species, but for all species and ultimately the health of the planet.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Easing tension

EDITOR: Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane it’s an “unidentified aerial phenomena.” February was quite a month over the skies of North America. Between Feb. 4 and Feb. 12, a Chinese spy balloon and three other unidentified objects were shot down by U.S. fighter jets.

The threat to our country isn’t from space aliens in flying saucers or from space debris floating in our atmosphere. The real threat is from frayed relations with China. The spy balloon incident further strained relations between our countries. Chinese officials insist that the balloon was a civilian device used for weather research. If you believe that, you believe that Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine to rid it of Nazis.

For the sake of our countries, and indeed the world, let’s hope that the channels of communication can open and tensions cool. It is better to fix problems now when the threat from China involves spy balloons. If our problems with China escalate to a military confrontation, it may be too late.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

