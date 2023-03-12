Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

It is incomprehensible

EDITOR: Thank you for Kerry Benefield’s fresh, personal and insightful piece on her experience as a parent picking up her son after a student was killed on campus (“I sent the text every parent fears: ‘You OK?’ ” March 2). She so clearly expressed the feelings of a parent trying to make sense of the senseless, the parent staying strong and steady for her child.

Incomprehensible is the word she used to describe the surreal experience of having to pick up her child from an “incident” and a “lockdown” at Montgomery High on March 1. We are all numb, outraged, disillusioned and confused from the daily barrage of violence everywhere, including in schools. To have it happen close to home, in our community, to our children, brings all the conflicting feelings together, and that is incomprehensible. How could it be otherwise? This time it was a knife, but inevitably it will be a gun because we continue, as a nation, to do nothing.

This happens so often that schools have a protocol for informing parents and a “reunification procedure.” We line up and patiently wait our turn, as if this is all normal. But it is not. It is incomprehensible.

LYNDA WILLIAMS

Windsor

Saving lives

EDITOR: I’m with Anna Mitsunaga about having metal detectors at school entrances (“Making schools safe,” Letters, March 3). However, her analogy of going through airport security not making her feel as if she’s entering a prison isn’t the best: that doesn’t happen every day throughout an entire school year.

We shouldn’t have to resort to installing metal detectors, but students must feel safe in school, and if that’s what it takes, do it. I taught high school for over 20 years and would have been fiercely against the idea then, but the world has changed radically since 1989 when I moved on to college teaching.

People with weapons may be anywhere, and the news makes it seem as if they’re everywhere. No one should have to live in fear when they go to the supermarket or a place of worship or out to a club or theater, let alone into a school to study and learn.

Sadly, even metal detectors may not be enough. Access to nonmetallic knives and guns is increasingly easy. So maybe we do need resource officers in our schools, a proposal I find intrinsically abhorrent. But if that would have saved the life of Montgomery’s Jayden Pienta, I’m all for it.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Banding together

EDITOR: Richard A. Durr laments the American dream is at risk because parents now have to help their kids financially (“American dream elusive,” Letters, Feb. 26). What? Extended families in other cultures, including in-laws, often pool their money to help each other. Particularly young people getting started, including those who migrated here in search of the American dream. For them, it is a seen as a familial duty to provide such help, and doing so is a source of pride.

What exactly is wrong with that? Granted, economic forces are making the American dream more difficult to attain, but if anything, forcing families to band together financially may signal the end of the isolated nuclear family in America. And that may prove to be a good thing for bonding families, teaching the value of helping others and perhaps getting Americans to see the inherent self-destructiveness of the selfishness and greed that now permeates America.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Biden’s leadership

EDITOR: President Joe Biden has rallied NATO’s support for Ukraine by leading the charge against Russian aggression. He has won the support of Democrats and key Republicans in Congress. This will be his legacy over Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. If Russia’s invasion is defeated, he will stand with President Ronald Reagan, who initiated the Strategic Defense Initiative space laser missile defense knowing that Russia would bankrupt itself trying to compete. Well done, Mr. President. Keep the intense military and economic pressure on until Ukrainian forces are victorious.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Women’s sports

EDITOR: On March 4, the Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team won its second playoff game on its way to the state title. They didn’t make the front page of the sports section on March 5. Once again, it consisted of men’s sports entirely. On March 6, still no mention of the SRJC women’s basketball victory until Page 3 of the sports section. The front page was all about men’s sports. There is enough coverage of men’s sports in the paper. It’s time y’all recognize your bias toward men’s sports. It is 2023 after all, and March is Women’s History Month.

FILOMENA AVILA

Santa Rosa

