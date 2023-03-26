Sunday’s letters to the editor

Enough of ‘woke’

EDITOR: I believe people of this country have had enough of the “woke” ideology that is being pushed on us.

In America, especially today, every race of people have an equal opportunity to be successful and live the American dream. What happened in the past is not the white people of today’s fault. We did not do this to the Blacks. I bet if I went back far enough, my ancestors were slaves also (I’m white). Let’s not divide our country more by race; Instead, let’s live in today and all be part of this great country together!

So many opportunities for everyone.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Climate’s dire outlook

EDITOR: There were no surprises at the latest report by the U.N. chief on how dire the outlook is for humanity if we fail to slash at least 2/3 of carbon pollution by 2035. This comes on the heels of President Biden, giving the OK for more drilling in Alaska. Whatever happened to his statement, "No more drilling on federal lands."?

Every day our lives are impacted by atmospheric rivers, flooding, fires, etc. I hear the term "the new normal." How wrong that statement is, since every year things get worse. The nightly news is filled with images of horrific weather events throughout the country. Climate change is the number one crisis affecting humanity. We see mass migrations of desperate, suffering people from their land which is no longer habitable. Many species of wildlife are now extinct, just the tip of the iceberg.

I can only imagine the intense frustration of the scientists, whose findings appear to fall on deaf ears. This information should have made first page headlines.

JOAN MCAULIFFE

Santa Rosa

Go vegan for climate

EDITOR: Thank you for printing “The Climate Warnings are Consistently Bad” by Eugene Robinson in the March 21 Press Democrat. I agree with Mr. Robinson when he wrote that “if we stay on our present course, then heaven help us all.” He points out that emissions from China and India continue to rise and believes the answer is to hasten the transition to clean energy.

I agree that the transition to green energy is very important, but I was disappointed that he said not one word about one of the biggest causes of global warming. The livestock industry is responsible for 14.5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That’s more greenhouse gases than all of the world’s transportation – all the cars, planes trains, and ships combined. Good for you if you buy a Tesla and have an all-electric house, but when you constantly buy hamburgers and steaks, you contribute more to global warming by far than your vegan neighbor who drives an old Chevy.

We can’t do anything about China building 168 new coal-fired power plants, but we can make a difference when we choose beans, rice, potatoes, and plant-based milks instead of meat and dairy.

PAUL MARIO SCONFIENZA

Santa Rosa

The budget process

EDITOR: On March 14, you published an editorial cartoon mocking congressional Republicans for not having a budget proposal ready to respond to the one submitted by the president. Two days later, right on cue, you published a letter from one of your frequent contributors continuing to mock Republicans for their missing budget proposal. Both of these items show a lack of understanding of the budget process.

In the normal process, the president submits his version of the budget to Congress in late February or early March. How many readers can remember all of the times that the president's budget was declared dead on arrival? The House then writes a budget, using the committee process to set priorities. The budget is voted on by the House and Senate and, after hashing out any differences, sent to the president. Spending bills, 12 in all, are then written in the House, voted out in the House and Senate and sent to the president.

That process has not happened for several years in a row. The House would wait until the last minute, then submit an omnibus bill to fund the government. The promise by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to return to "regular order" means that we will be returning to the normal budget process.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Transparent McCarthy

EDITOR: It is wholly appropriate that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy cites “transparency” as his reason for handing over video tapes of the Jan. 6 Insurrection (U.S. government property, by the way) to FOX flamethrower Tucker Carlson.

McCarthy is the most transparent man I’ve seen in my life. He is, in fact, so transparent as to be translucent: He has no spine, no organs, no brains and no soul. A ghost of a man without compass or map.

MICHAEL DOBRIN

Santa Rosa

Outraged at AI articles

EDITOR: What in the world makes you think that moving to AI-generated articles is a good way to go? Putting your own reporters out of work, and publishing unreliable information scraped from online? This is bad on all fronts. I am deeply disappointed, and I'm far from the only one.

MARA JOHNSTONE

Santa Rosa

