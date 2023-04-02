Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Gone, not forgotten

EDITOR: One year ago, on April 2, 2022, Connor Bundock was murdered at Hilliard Comstock Northwest Regional Park. You may have read the story, seen the GoFundMe, flyers and stickers around Santa Rosa or even gone to a fundraiser yard sale for his family. You may know that a tree was planted in his memory near where he was murdered. Or you may know nothing about him.

I’ll tell you about him. What he wasn’t — a gang member, a bad kid, disrespectful, a coward. What he was — a great son and friend, very respectful, always smiling, a hero. He protected his friends. Now he’s gone. His parents, brother, sister and friends will grow older. He will always be 19 years old.

His killers have not been arrested. The impact that his murder has had on so many people is indescribable. It is the one-year anniversary of his death. I ask that you read Connor’s story and remember his name — Connor Bundock.

SUSAN SONKE

Forestville

Moral outrages

EDITOR: So, a parent was so morally outraged by the “pornographic” image of Michelangelo’s “David” that a Florida school board told a principal to resign or be fired. As I’m reading this, the news flashes about another school shooting in Tennessee. To be so outraged by a classic sculpture as immoral pornography while the real immorality is allowing the proliferation of assault weapons that are used to kill children is the height of hypocrisy. Where is the moral outrage that we allow this to continue?

Too many school shootings to count, too many children dead. Where is the moral outrage about that? Wake up, America. Guns are killing our children. This should be a nonpartisan issue. Let’s ban assault weapons and large magazines and have some common-sense gun legislation regarding licenses and access.

MIKE BELL

Sebastopol

Modern discrimination

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski says everyone has equal opportunity to be successful and what happened to Black people in the past is not the fault of white people today (“Enough of ‘woke,’ ” Letters, March 26). All of the following happened in my lifetime: redlining, blatant racial discrimination for jobs and housing, unequal schools, legal segregation in the South and de facto in the North, biased media, lynching and unequal policing. This is all well after slavery and Reconstruction. This has left a huge segment of the Black population without wealth or the ability to fit within the dominant culture.

Does Kozlowski really think most Black kids have the same opportunities as her kids or grandkids? Things have gotten better over the years, but we do not have equal opportunity when whole classes of people have been left in the dust while others have had a handout their whole lives. We don’t have equal opportunity when virtually every Black person in the country has stories for being followed around stores or harassed by the police.

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

A higher standard

EDITOR: Mike Pence has said, “The idea of indicting a former president is deeply troubling to me …” What’s deeply troubling to me is the idea of a sitting (now former) president attempting in numerous ways to overturn an election because he didn’t like the results, including trying to pressure his vice president into “disqualifying” the votes from states that voted for his rival and encouraging people to march on the Capitol, then sitting back as many of those people invaded Congress, harming police officers and the building, some of them chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.”

A grand jury in New York is weighing the question of whether Donald Trump violated state law in paying women to be silent about his behavior. That is a matter separate from Trump’s actions related to the 2020 election, but it is also significant. No one is above the law, including former presidents. Indeed, public figures should, if anything, be held to a higher standard, not a lower one.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Water insecurity

EDITOR: I would like to commend your March 17 article “Scott Dam gates to stay open indefinitely,” as it was informative on several fronts. But the most important issue for Sonoma County is surely water insecurity, as it already affects agriculture, tourism and local property values.

The idea that water insecurity will become a permanent fixture of Sonoma County life is scary, and in my view unacceptable. Cal Trout effectively said we need to plan for a future without secure water. That is beyond ridiculous. It’s interesting that an out-of-county spokesman for fish was given two paragraphs in the article, whereas I saw no spokesperson for local agriculture or property owners.

Life always involves trade-offs, and the certainty that dam removal will cause water insecurity for humans must be balanced against the possibility that trout will prosper.

JENNIFER WEISS

Cloverdale

