Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Climate insecurity

EDITOR: I was struck by the opinion that reviving the Scott Creek dam would secure Sonoma County’s water supply for the future and that accepting the fact that water insecurity will exist in Sonoma County is “scary” and “beyond ridiculous” (“Water insecurity,” Letters, April 2).

Well, be scared and don’t ridicule the power of Mother Nature. Scott Dam means nothing in the face of wildfires, drought, sea level change, evaporating aquifers and diminishing food supplies.

Climate insecurity is here to stay, and we can take measures to protect a slice of humanity. If we don’t accept that water insecurity is a permanent condition, I fear that we will not take meaningful action and will believe that a few Band-Aids here and there will secure our future.

STEPHEN HART

Petaluma

Guns, kids and death

EDITOR: It is appalling how many children are dying from gun violence. According to the Sandy Hook Promises website, each day 12 children die from gun violence in this country. Another 32 are injured. Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens. One in 10 gun deaths is age 19 or younger. Firearm deaths for children occur at a rate more than five times higher than drownings.

And yet no children have been killed by drag queens. No children have been killed by the word “woke” or wokeness. No children have been killed by reading books. No children have been killed by the knowledge that their friends have two moms or two dads. No children have been killed by the knowledge of American history when it comes to slavery.

Republicans need to stop pretending they are protecting children when in fact they are making it easier for them to be killed.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

Bigger worries

EDITOR: Americans are infatuated with the word “woke.” From politicians to book titles, congressional representatives, pundits and recent letters to the editor authors, not a day goes by the word isn’t in the news. The definitions seem as varied as the leaves in the forest. Future generations will wonder, “What the heck were they talking about?”

Some recent letter writers thought they’d clear things up by explaining that woke means everything they hate about some imagined agenda, and it’s being forced upon us all. Don’t like something, call it woke. Get a grip, people.

We have an ex-president who tried to overturn the voters’ choice and remain in office. He refuses to admit he lost, demonstrates questionable sanity by believing things that aren’t true, wants to get even with anyone not loyal to him, has loyalty to nobody, and he’s running again. He’s giving the country the choice of reelecting him or seeing it all burn. The scariest part is that some people want to give him another chance. Insanity is repeating something and expecting a better result.

I woke up this morning and thought the country has more to worry about than the definition du jour of woke.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Making a difference

EDITOR: I struck on an idea for how anyone (with the means to do this) can make a difference for Sonoma County’s working poor. Keep a stack of $1 bills with you and give one to everyone who serves you — the servers at fast food restaurants, the people behind the counter at mini-marts, baggers at grocery stores (I am sure you get the idea). If only 10% of the people they serve did this every hour, they might just help others make a livable wage.

I have been trying this for the past couple weeks. These are the people who get left behind. A few of them had never received a tip and I had to explain it to them. Most restaurants, delivery people, Starbucks, etc. will ask for a tip as part of the sale, but this is a chance to help those who never get a tip. Give it a try — it might just make a difference.

Warning: at a few places workers are not allowed to take tips.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

Goat Rock’s ‘Goonies’

EDITOR: Being a movie fan, I read your March 31 article about films shot here (“Local Lens.” I had to reread it because I couldn’t believe it; your article had a major omission: “The Goonies.” The final scene of this 1985 classic, where the pirate ship emerges from the rocks, was filmed at Goat Rock State Park at the mouth of the Russian River.

By coincidence, I volunteer at Armstrong Redwoods in Guernville, which is managed by the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, which also manages Goat Rock. I volunteer in the visitor center and often ask people if they are familiar with this kids’ action flick and, in all honesty, perhaps 90% of the people I ask know and love “The Goonies.” I tell them that they are perhaps 20 minutes from Goat Rock, and they immediately want directions. As I also love this flick, I am only too happy to direct them there.

Remember: “Goonies never say die!”

BOB MILLER

Santa Rosa

