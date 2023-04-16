Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Plovers’ plight

EDITOR: Avian ecologist Jenny Erbes is not alone in feeling heartbroken over the increasing loss of the snowy plover to rising seas, introduced grasses and increased predation by ravens, skunks and raccoon drawn by food debris left by humans (“Pay attention to the birds under your feet,” April 6). I think Staff Writer Mary Callahan’s article was a great example of the educational role of a regional newspaper, especially when our region boasts two or three of the only two dozen nesting sites for these birds. I look forward to new protections offered by experimental designs tested at Point Reyes and to moving away from protected areas for these skittish nesters.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

Rewrite tree ordinance

EDITOR: It’s good to see Sonoma County grape growers working to “adapt to, and get ahead of, climate change” (“Lead the charge,” April 8). There is self-interest involved, but the efforts are praiseworthy: better adapted grape varieties; using less water (grapes are very thirsty) and replenishing groundwater. Some growers have schemes to “enrich the soil” and “store more carbon dioxide.” The wine industry is a critical part of Sonoma County’s economy and culture, and we applaud its efforts to prosper and combat climate change.

However, winemaking, like all agriculture in our county, benefits from a rule that favors agriculture over all other land uses. This was appropriate for years, but as the climate crisis accelerates, it needs to change. The rule is our county’s tree ordinance. The ordinance protects some trees but exempts agriculture from oversight. Old native oaks have no protection when a grower wants to smooth out a hillside and plant grapes.

It’s time to protect our trees. They provide habitat for native creatures, improve water quality and storage, temper climate and, most importantly, sequester carbon. The tree ordinance is currently under review by Permit Sonoma and the supervisors. It needs to be rewritten to balance the needs of farmers and growers with the needs of our planet.

CHARLES LITTLE

Petaluma

Hold Trump accountable

EDITOR: George F. Will’s analysis of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment against Donald Trump is erroneous (“Maybe this is rock bottom for American politics,” April 9). I don’t know if Will has read the indictment or the statement of facts that accompanied it, but I have, and the statement of facts lays out very clearly the 34 felony counts against Trump and why they are important.

The felony counts are related to the falsification of business records in order to pay off Stormy Daniels, the fact that it was done to promote his candidacy for president, campaign finance violations and how all of this goes against state law in New York, which takes falsifying business records very seriously.

There’s a lot of talk about how this case will collapse if it goes to trial. That doesn’t matter. What matters is it opens the door for other indictments, specifically from Georgia and from the current U.S. Justice Department investigation. Trump may finally be made accountable for his flouting of laws and ethics and, to quote Lizzo, “it’s about damn time!”

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

This isn’t profitable?

EDITOR: Let me see if this adds up. The owners of the Carriage Court mobile home park and other parks say they might have to claim bankruptcy because they are not making enough profit or return on their investment (“Seniors’ homes at risk,” Monday). Translation: They need to raise rents beyond local rent control parameters that senior citizens on fixed incomes can afford.

Let me do a little math. If there are 120 homes in a particular park here in Sonoma County (some have less and some have more), and the current space rent is $750 a month (again, a couple of parks are less and a several are higher), that equates to $90,000 a month or a little more than $1 million annually. Are you telling me this is not a money-generating proposition for the owners of these parks? I think they need to hire better accountants.

KEVIN BASHEL

Santa Rosa

Excluded by inclusion?

EDITOR: I guess by now everyone has heard that Bud Light has a new spokesperson. It’s Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star. And the right went crazy. Kid Rock is shooting up cases of beer. Sales of Anheuser-Busch bottled products dropped 30% in a week.

It made no sense to me. Then I heard the following, “In Bud Light’s effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience.” How is anyone excluded because someone else is included? The statement sounds crazy, but it explains so much about efforts on the right to exclude anyone who is not like them: If a gay person is included, I am excluded. If they marry, my marriage is less special. If a Black person is included, I am excluded. If minorities get to vote, my vote won’t count.

I know, that sounds ridiculous. But so do many positions the right has staked out. Who thought that a Bud Light promotion could do so much to explain today’s Republican Party? If you don’t look like me, don’t pray like me, don’t sound like me or don’t love like me, you are a problem for me. Sad.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.