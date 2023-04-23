Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Ultramodern behemoth’

EDITOR: Reading about the proposed hotel on the corner of B Street and Petaluma Boulevard, I find myself angry and dumbfounded (“Aiming to be a ‘central hub,’ ” April 12). Petaluma has a world-famous downtown. People travel to Petaluma just to see the quaint iron fronts and Victorians. I agree Petaluma needs more hotels, and the idea of a food-based hotel is great. Sonoma County is a food destination; let’s take advantage of that. What I cannot wrap my brain around is sticking it right there on main street.

That would be fine if it were a faux Victorian or iron front, and if its scale was in keeping with downtown, but instead it’s this ultramodern behemoth. Either make it blend in or stick it back a block or two where we have all those ugly 1960s bank buildings and empty lots on Kentucky and Keller streets between Western Avenue and D Street. Let’s not repeat the mistakes we made in the 1980s when we built things like the Bank of America building.

MARGARET R. BUHN

Santa Rosa

Making change

EDITOR: I’d like to thank John Travinsky for his insight that an overnight switch to electric big rigs would disrupt the flow of goods needed to keep our economy moving (“Disrupting supply chain,” Letters, April 10). Pointing out obstacles is a necessary part of the process to make a transformative change successful, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t, or shouldn’t, be done.

It’s pretty clear that business as usual will not end well for humans, so changes must be made. A good way to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible would be to streamline the permitting process to get more renewable power online quickly. There’s an app that many local building departments have already adopted for rooftop solar, but more needs to be done for utility-scale development, and that requires a functional Congress.

Every challenge has a choice to make. I think better outcomes happen when the proactive overpowers the reactive. What if we had decided that a network of roads wasn’t worth the time and we were all still riding horses?

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Negative attitudes

EDITOR: When I read the article about the Southeast Greenway I thought, “Well, that is a no-brainer” (“Plan advances slowly,” April 13). Providing more recreation, commute options and easier access to Spring Lake and Trione-Annadel parks seems like a fantastic idea. However, I was disheartened when most of the conversation that I have heard in the community centers on the homeless/unhoused issue. It shows the state our city is in that when a great project like this is proposed, the first thing people think of is the negative.

PATRICK GLEASON

Santa Rosa

Involuntary treatment

EDITOR: Does one let the perfect stop the good? In a letter to the Senate Health Committee about legislation that would make it easier to detain people in extreme distress for mental health and substance abuse treatment, Michelle Doty Cabrera of the County Behavioral Health Directors Association argued that “coerced and involuntary treatment” is counterproductive and that effective outcomes arise from voluntary compliance (“Bill would ease holding people who are ill,” April 13).

Cabrera’s statement is perfectly true, but the immediacy of the current status of addiction precludes clarity of thought and a desire for attaining that effective outcome. The drug-addled person is not capable of sound judgment, thus obviating help for recovery. This bill would allow such people a chance for recovery. The logic of such a statement is beyond my comprehension. Pass the bill and clean up not only the public’s exposure to drug-induced behaviors, but address those poor souls who need mental stability as well.

LEONARD CARL

Sebastopol

Too many lives destroyed

EDITOR: If school shootings were the only tragedy caused by the National Rifle Association’s opposition to increased gun control, Michael Combs might have a decent argument (“Drug use and violence,” Letters, April 15). Even if mass shootings were included in the total number of dead and wounded, I’d grant his contentions a bit more credence. Not so. The total number of gun deaths in the U.S. since 1999 dwarfs the school shooting statistics he cites. In 1999 alone, firearms killed 28,874 people in our country.

That aside, his statement that not one NRA member was involved in school shootings is irrelevant to the central issue. The involvement of those members stems not from their personal participation in shootings but from their blindly unyielding refusal to acknowledge even the need for greater gun control and their enormous financial contributions to legislators who oppose such efforts.

Additionally, downplaying the number of dead and wounded from guns by comparing them to statistics for drugs accomplishes nothing. Both are destroying too many lives, and both need to be more strictly dealt with.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.