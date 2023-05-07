Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Bereaved mothers

EDITOR: I would like to join in with other mothers by submitting a photo for The Press Democrat’s Mother-Child Celebration sweepstakes, but motherhood for me, like so many others, is not so simple. I am a proud mama to a preschool-aged boy. But before that came to be, I was a proud mama to a baby girl who died at 6 days old. And in between my children, a goofy, gentle Labrador retriever was a main focus in my life. Mother’s Day this year is May 14. This Sunday is International Bereaved Mother’s Day. It was started by a mother in 2010 after her baby was stillborn. I would like to acknowledge women who may struggle around Mother’s Day because of infertility, miscarriage, neonatal loss or death of a child at any age. You are not alone. Even among those who have families that include living children, many grieve in silence for those who do not.

ALICIA SCHWINN

Santa Rosa

Time to act on guns

EDITOR: It’s everywhere: print and television news, talk shows, opinion pieces, even Congress, which manages to come up with “thoughts and prayers” (a phrase that has come to be meaningless). They forget that “God helps those who help themselves.”

As of last week, just four months into the year, there have been 192 mass shootings, and almost 600 children and teenagers have been killed in all types of gun violence.

This sounds like some third world country, but it’s America.

We know that some shooters are mentally disturbed, that there is no logical reason for citizens to have weapons intended for mass killing of humans, that it is dangerous for children to handle guns and, like cars, the use of guns should require instruction, permits and insurance.

We know what needs to be done to prevent the proliferation of these weapons and greatly reduce the number of deaths and injuries. Yet we do not demand that those who purportedly represent us in government make changes in ownership criteria and mental health programs that would prevent large numbers of these avoidable tragedies.

Each of us who does not demand change or continues to vote for those who will not act must share the responsibility for these deaths. Think about it.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

A tax on a tax

EDITOR: I am a subscriber of your paper and have been watching for any editorials on the recent notice all California employers received regarding our state’s delinquent interest payments on money borrowed from the federal government.

Around the middle of January I was notified that because California had not paid the U.S. government the loans it had taken to pay our citizens their unemployment benefits, all California businesses would have their rates increased. In other words, because the state defaulted, we, the business people of California, will be paying a tax on a tax.

This seems to me to be an indication of major problems within our state government.

R.C. ELSTER JR.

Sonoma

Let voters decide

EDITOR: If we truly had government by and for the people we would be allowed to vote on keeping abortions legal and banning the manufacture of assault rifles (eventually making them illegal), sensible background checks, etc. After every mass shooting, red states further loosen gun control laws, making it easier for mentally ill people to get an AR-15. Why is it easier to buy one of these than it is to adopt a dog, get a driver’s license, etc.? And why aren’t women allowed to decide what’s best for their own bodies and family planning? The majority is being held hostage by a radical minority.

NANCY VALLEE

Sebastopol

Biden’s health

EDITOR: In response to presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s prediction, President Joe Biden should quote Mark Twain: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.” I’m 86, the age Biden would be at the end of his second term. With the great health care the president receives, there is no doubt he would achieve that age. Keep riding that stationary bike, Joe; we’ll show her. Also resolve the debt limit or you won’t have to worry about a second term.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

Outlaw lobbyists

EDITOR: Getting upset at the National Rifle Association is like pulling a roach and neglecting the rest of the colony. When Democrats had a House majority, I wrote my elected representative and asked him to introduce a bill that would outlaw all lobbyists. I got a boilerplate response that didn’t even address the issue. It’s not a crazy idea. Lobbyists have been ruining government for as long as I’ve been alive. If it’s against the law to make a donation for your kid to get favorable treatment in school, then it’s against the law to bribe a politician or a judge.

DUKE EVANS

Santa Rosa

