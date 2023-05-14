Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

If there wasn’t a gun …

EDITOR: I would like to chime in on a slogan the National Rifle Association has been so successful with pandering to its followers: “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” It’s reasonable to consider a gun resting on a table, harmless as it sits alone without any contact by a human hand. But it’s just a vision in one’s mind.

To this slogan, I ask to consider the other side of the coin. Imagine a mass shooting. Of course, you don’t have to imagine one, as they happen every day now. So pick one, any mass shooting news story, and imagine what the outcome would have been if the shooter had not had a gun. What would the death toll have been? How many people would still be alive or uninjured after the Las Vegas shooting if the shooter had not had any of those guns? Every mass shooting happens with a gun. It’s so obvious, yet the picture never changes.

How did we get here? Manufacturers want us to desire guns to feel protected. Their goal is to sell and make a profit. Maybe they should be selling something safer like bulletproof fashion wear instead.

SHERYL NADEAU

Petaluma

A future imagined

EDITOR: I have been asked as a citizen how I envision a more beautiful Santa Rosa, a future Santa Rosa, new and improved. I imagine a walkable downtown, car and exhaust free, gardens, fountains, benches, pretty much like it is now, minus the street noise and all those parking spaces. I can envision smaller electric shuttle buses, maybe a slow self-driving train or something like the train at Howarth Park, complete with an engineer wearing Oshkosh overalls.

And in that large area adjacent the SMART station: a community of tiny houses, built and codesigned by those who need them, a community of pride and beauty, an affordable living environment, where “affordable” is not simply a euphemism for those who have enough money.

I picture a city where citizens are served and where citizens have the freedom to use their knowledge and creativity to serve themselves. I can picture a human place, a place that’s safe for kids and dogs.

ROBIN MacQUARRIE

Santa Rosa

Stop punitive legislation

EDITOR: I am having a difficult time comprehending why so much time and energy are being spent by Republicans attempting to legislate out of existence the LGBTQ+ community. The latest stats that I read show that they comprise about 7% of the U.S. population. I think Republicans need massive therapy to enable them to join the real world and stop wasting taxpayer dollars on punitive and dehumanizing legislation.

GERRY ORME

Sonoma

Despair and hope

EDITOR: “A Tale of Two Cities” opens with the lines: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times … it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

Despairingly, you have the red-hatted mob and their congressional sympathizers criticizing the Manhattan district attorney’s office, as if these lawyers were overzealous, hungry vultures circling a dead man walking (Donald Trump). Also, one could have self-confessed “wokes” gathering political straw bales and screaming “burn the witch,” instead of “lock him up.” With these possible happenings you know you’ve got trouble in River (Potomac) City.

Yet there is hope. It is time to take a deep breath and remember that an indictment is not a conviction and that even Trump is innocent until proven guilty. America is not a banana republic, and our court system does not provide citizens with “bread and circuses,” nor does it tolerate threats of violence and intimidation. Finally, paraphrasing W.C. Fields, I’d rather be in Philadelphia than in Moscow.

MICHAEL F. HEIMAN

Sonoma

Military’s role

EDITOR: An editorial cartoonist asked, “If the border is secure, why is Biden sending 1,500 of us there?” These 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support, until the Customs and Border Protection agency can address these needs through contracted support. The military will not be doing any law enforcement work, a U.S. official said in a statement.

KEE NETHERY

Sebastopol

Chase isn’t worth the risk

EDITOR: Over and over, local police are jeopardizing our safety by initiating high-speed auto chases through our streets (“Driver hits 3 vehicles during chase,” Monday). Driving drunk is not a capital offense and inciting a drunken driver to speed is foolhardy. Suspected thievery, drugs or handguns do not justify risking the lives of innocent bystanders during a high-speed chase. The police could record the license plate number and apprehend the suspect later. How proud we could be in Sonoma County if our police departments led the way nationally in giving up the use of high-speed chases.

ELIZABETH BOARDMAN

Santa Rosa

