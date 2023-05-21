Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Crosswalk close calls

EDITOR: I was the mail carrier on Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa for a couple of years. I bid off that route mainly because of the crosswalk issue (“Tragedy a reminder of dangerous crosswalks,” May 3). While I didn’t cross at the one mentioned at Arroyo Sierra Circle, I did cross at Cypress Way, which has a flashing pedestrian sign.

After three really close calls, I called the police, who assured me they would meet me out there and watch me cross the street. They never showed.

The one that scared me most was when I was halfway across the street and in the lane of a truck when I realized he wasn’t slowing down. I stepped back into the middle of the street, and he just shrugged at me like “sorry, I got places to go” and sped off. I was so shaken that I had to take a 10-minute break to calm down.

The police need to do more sting operations where they themselves are crossing the street. The flashing lights, in my opinion, are useless if drivers don’t care and only want to get where they are destined to go.

YANCY JORDAN

Santa Rosa

Orwell’s pacifism

EDITOR: Columnist Bret Stephens quotes George Orwell’s views on pacifism out of historical context (“Conservatives curious case against aiding Ukraine,” May 4).

Until 1939, as a committed pacifist, Orwell opposed the war against fascism. He considered it an extension of capitalist imperialism: “The mildest democracy, so called, is liable to turn into fascism when the pinch comes.” This could describe America today. In 1937 Orwell joined the most radical pacifist of left-wing groups in England, the Independent Labor Party. But after 1939, with the Hitler-Stalin pact, he considered pacifism had become objectively pro-fascist for the rest of the war.

Stephens leaves out a central qualifying sentence in the 1942 passage he quotes from Orwell: “Nor is there any real way of remaining outside such a war as the present one.” Orwell’s pacifism is still relevant for those who seek alternatives to war on ethical grounds. But the so-called American conservatives Stephens is concerned about either support the U.S. proxy war against Russia or reject it as fiscally irresponsible.

After the war, Orwell wrote that fascism had lost all concrete meaning, becoming a verbal means of vilifying one’s enemies. This is also true of American political discourse today.

JACK WIKSE

Santa Rosa

Students wreak havoc

EDITOR: Let me get this straight: Several students were “shocked” at the expletives used in a Snapchat post made by Crystal Morgan after seeing the destruction to her office done by rabid students participating in “fugitive night” at Sonoma Valley High School (“School staffer on leave after viral video,” May 13)? That’s what they are shocked about in this whole gruesome tale? The shocking part of this story is a pack of 200 students wreaking havoc in the town of Sonoma with, if not deadly weapons, certainly weapons that can cause great damage, whether to living beings or physical property. I stand 100% behind Morgan and pray she does not lose her job over this.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

‘Cream to the top’

EDITOR: The middle class was once larger and a more dependable tax base. That was until corporations transferred jobs to Mexico, China and Indonesia. Now the rich get richer, the poor get poorer and the middle class shrinks. Wealth controls the economy, and the government has abandoned the prosperity we, the middle class, enjoyed. To achieve a fair tax plan would require a fair economy. As the middle class shrinks, so does the rebound necessary to achieve that goal. Corporations just raise prices; our options are nil. Even the money the government spends to protect us ends up in the pockets of the wealthy. It’s a cream to the top economy, not a trickle down economy.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Society, outgunned

EDITOR: Contrary to the oft-spoken adage that “an armed society is a polite society,” an argument could be advanced — with evidence — that an armed society may not be a society at all.

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

Let’s all pay the piper

EDITOR: In addition to paying our income taxes, every person should help pay the national debt down by paying the piper. By paying an additional 10% of their gross income after single people deduct $50,000 and married couples deduct $100,000 from their gross income, this money could help to reduce the national debt.

This way no one pays so much that it will seriously hurt their present standard of living. Everyone has benefited from the past great economy, now everyone must tighten their belts and start to pay the piper. Other ways to increase revenue include eliminating the current long-term capital gains tax, which primarily benefits the wealthy, saving them often over 15% of their taxes, while it seldom benefits the average taxpayer at all. All income should be taxed the same as our wages are taxed, and companies that deduct expenses to expand their business in other parts of the world should then pay income taxes here for their profits made there.

LEONARD RIEPENHOFF

Santa Rosa

