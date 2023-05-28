Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

More to the story

EDITOR: There was so much more to the story about the suspended Sonoma Valley High School staff member (“School staffer on leave after viral video,” May 13). The author of the article chose to focus on Crystal Morgan’s social media posts. An expletive-laden post on social media is ill-advised. However, were the expletives directed at or threatening toward particular groups or individuals? Or was she just stating frustration and anger at the vandalism of her office?

The article says students “were shocked by the content of her post.” Shocked because they learned of the disgraceful behavior of their fellow classmates toward their school and its employees?

The article says there is a long tradition of fugitive night at the school, with increasing violence and destruction. Who is funding the purchase of the paintball guns and ammo used by students who run around a school campus, shooting up the place and at each other? The school district is hopeful that parents will encourage their children to “rein in” this behavior.

There are plenty of other individuals who should be on administrative leave beyond just singling out Morgan. In my opinion the article’s title should have been about the vandalism and mayhem, not about the victim.

LOU MORTON

Sonoma

Unkempt city property

EDITOR: I am writing in hopes that something will be done about the disgraceful state of the landscaping at Finley Community Center and other areas maintained by the city of Santa Rosa. No one would want to rent a room at the Finley center or the lovely senior center with the grounds looking like they do. There are tall, out-of-control weeds in cracks in the sidewalk and among the landscape plants. I drive by daily and am saddened by the neglect that will encourage littering and graffiti and other disrespectful actions.

I could see a group of volunteers being able to tackle so many of the weeds in one morning event and make a huge difference. Surely there are employees who could do the same if landscape maintenance was a priority. I would be interested to know how many crews are out daily taking care of our parks, facilities and medians. I do not see anyone working in these areas.

JENNIFER ESPINOZA

Santa Rosa

Cruisin’ fond memories

EDITOR: Your article on the filming of “American Graffiti” did indeed bring back memories (“Celebrating a classic,” May 20). Back in 1972, I was a student at Sonoma State and tending bar at the Hide-Away on Petaluma’s Kentucky street. There was a back door to the place that opened onto a parking lot fronting Petaluma Boulevard. After work at 2 a.m., we would wander down, sit on the curb and watch the filming of “American Graffiti.” None of us knew who any of the actors were, nor George Lucas for that matter, but I remember watching Harrison Ford and Cindy Williams sitting in that yellow coupe and the drag-racing scenes. This went on for about a week and little did any of us know how big Lucas and Ford would become. Thanks for the memories.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Guns are no joke

EDITOR: Now is the time to outlaw AR-15s and all other such guns. What kind of joke is “Senior Assassin Day” at Montgomery High School or any school (“No arrests after gun reported,” May 13)? Nothing is funny about water guns or anything else that terrorizes our community. The federal government should outlaw these guns, but until that happens, let’s start with the city of Santa Rosa City, Sonoma County and the state of California. The Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States says, “A well-regulated Militia.” Let’s all do whatever it takes to stop the killing. I pray every day, thou shall not kill.

BETZ MILLER

Santa Rosa

Feinstein and the media

EDITOR: The media is doing Sen. Dianne Feinstein and all of us a gigantic disservice by failing to cover adequately the context of the senator’s situation. I had been an advocate for her resignation until I happened upon the fact of the consequences if she retires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom can appoint a replacement if she resigns, but that new senator could not take Feinstein’s seat on the Judiciary Committee. Nor could the Democratic majority in the Senate unilaterally replace her with another Democratic senator on the committee. That means that Republicans can continue to halt the confirmation of judges.

This would be the same as applying the Republicans’ refusal to consider Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination to every judicial vacancy in the country. No wonder Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is welcoming Feinstein back, as we all should until Senate Republicans begin to act like decent human beings.

And, Press Democrat, please enlighten the public instead of putting this fact in the 19th paragraph of a 22-paragraph article.

JOAN MEISEL

Cloverdale

