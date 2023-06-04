Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

The campaign ‘industry’

EDITOR: Pamela Tennant’s letter is so true (“Perpetual campaigns,” May 29). I would add that a primary reason for the expansion of “campaign season” is that a billion-dollar industry has grown up around political campaigns, and fundraising, advertising, punditry and event promotion are attached to it. There is a constant pursuit of campaign dollars to fuel this industry, which produces nothing more than illusions, outrage, fear and slander while desperately avoiding any actual enlightened discourse on real issues.

Appealing to the lowest common denominator results in driving much of the electorate into increasingly hostile camps: red vs. blue, conservative vs. liberal, reactionary vs. progressive. This leaves the moderate center, the place where the community truly needs to meet and engage in rational debate and negotiation while conducting the public business, a lonely and ineffectual entity.

The previous president may have gotten one thing right: politics is no longer about issues and the public good. It is all about ratings and the cash flow that they generate.

Finally, remember this: If they can’t scare you, they can’t manipulate you.

RICK HARRINGTON

Guerneville

Bridging the gap

EDITOR: I was hired as an administrator by Santa Rosa City Schools in 1989 and retired in 2006 but have been back to the district a number of times over the years as an interim principal and twice at the Student and Family Engagement office, dealing primarily with attendance, truancy and serious discipline issues.

The positive things I have observed of late that didn’t exist in the 1990s, when elementary schools often didn’t have counselors, are full-time counselors, restorative specialists and student and family engagement personnel. They do an amazing job supporting teachers and administrators. Contrarily, I find few resources for addressing chronic defiance, disruption and disrespect for which there are few consequences available; especially for those who have repeatedly seen the counselor and been “restored” innumerable times and have not been amenable to that intervention.

Prior to those resources, elementary principals relied on after-school detentions and school service (which entails close supervision), and for some years Santa Rosa City Schools paid for a districtwide Saturday School offered at Burbank Elementary as a suspension diversion. There are certainly many other ideas out there to bridge the “restorative-discipline” gap.

STEVE NIELSEN

Santa Rosa

Biden is fit to run

EDITOR: Yet another letter said Joe Biden is “too old” to run (“Biden shouldn’t run,” May 25). And here I thought he was doing a good job. Silly me. Any comparison to Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Dianne Feinstein misses the point that those women were very ill, and Biden is fit and healthy. At the same time, The Press Democrat ran an article on how the aging population in Sonoma County is growing (“County trending older”). Blame good health care for that.

Biden is doing an excellent job, he has very good, young advisers whom he actually listens to, and I feel confident in his leadership. So what if he’s old? Doesn’t experience count for anything these days?

When you vote, please remember the opposition and their character, and please don’t make an age-related discriminatory error in your thinking. The population of the U.S. is aging. The country will thank you.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Potter Valley water costs

EDITOR: Your May 28 editorial comparing the Eel River diversion into Potter Valley with the problems confronting the Colorado River was constructive and helpful (“Another chance for North Coast river deal”). This issue has to be resolved, and the sooner the better so those responsible can get on with it. There is another issue, however, never mentioned when this issue is discussed, that needs to be considered and decided: Namely, who will pay and be responsible for repair and maintenance of the mile-long diversion tunnel once PG&E is out of the picture? The burden will be substantial; this is earthquake country. Those concerned shouldn’t treat this like Highway 37 and wait until the tunnel collapses.

JARED G. CARTER

Ukiah

Kudos for Bottle Rock

EDITOR: This was my first experience going to Bottle Rock in Napa. A friend and I had the best experience of our life. The Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations were top notch. They offered sectioned-off seating. Fabulous ADA signage and easy to locate. A ride to and from our car. Bathrooms were relatively clean and maintained. The performance by Post Malone was epic. The performance by Phantogram was incendiary. Bottle Rock was the smoothest event I’ve ever experienced. Everything was top notch and professional on all levels.

N.M. SARTAIN

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.