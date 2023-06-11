Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Tickets to Florida

EDITOR: Now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for sending two planeloads of immigrants seeking asylum in this country to Sacramento as a political stunt, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a criminal investigation. I have a better idea. We have so many California citizens who are down on their luck. Many of them abuse drugs and alcohol to ease the pain. How many of them would jump at the chance for a free plane ride to the Sunshine State for an opportunity for a fresh start in life? Borrow one of Meta’s private jets (I’m sure they won’t mind) and for each planeload of asylum-seekers that DeSantis sends to California, we send Florida a plane full of Californians who have had a tough time but are ready to work hard and are eager for a better life. Tallahassee sounds nice. Let’s start there.

NANCY FLOM

Petaluma

Enjoy the square

EDITOR: Periodically letters appear in your paper criticizing the appearance of the reunified Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, including one recent comparison to Tiananmen Square in China. I would suggest that those who disparage its appearance might do more than drive by. Stop and enjoy the space when it is hosting one of its many public events. I would suggest a Wednesday Night Market or something like the Pride Festival, which packed the square with happy people last weekend.

The square was designed as the community’s downtown living room, a space for large gatherings, public markets and special events that Santa Rosa has long needed. As much as I love the Healdsburg Square, it is outstanding for a small town, but not for a city center.

For those who desire a fountain, take heart. The Ruth Asawa Fountain, which stood in the divided square, will soon be reinstalled at the south end of the current square.

Congratulations to the City Council members who worked for years to bring back the downtown square that was part of this city’s original layout in 1854. Enjoy it!

BILL MONTGOMERY

Santa Rosa

An income issue

EDITOR: A writer suggests we give people housed at Los Guilicos a weed whacker and put them to work beautifying Santa Rosa (“Removing weeds,” Letters, Monday). While I appreciate her creativity, she is forgetting a few things. Many of these precariously housed people already have jobs. They do not need the dignity of hard work, they need their income to align better with Sonoma County housing costs.

Many of the rest are not physically able to stand in the hot sun with an intensely vibrating machine for many hours. (I weed whacked for 20 minutes the other day, and that was enough for me.)

While I do not have a solution for the weeds of Santa Rosa, here is an idea to help correct the myths about the unhoused: perhaps The Press Democrat could do weekly profiles of people who find themselves without shelter and why. Thanks for your great reporting so far.

NINA CARSON

Sebastopol

Defense spending

EDITOR: A recent CBS “60 Minutes” program revealed a corporate culture of price-gouging by U.S. defense contractors. At this time, the U.S. is spending billions of dollars to help Ukraine beat back the unprovoked aggression by Vladimir Putin. The six-month investigative report revealed that many companies, including Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, are charging exorbitant prices for needed military supplies, often charging as much as 10 times the original negotiated prices.

Congressional representatives have been seeking cuts to nondefense programs. Were they to turn their attention to better negotiating and monitoring of military supply contracts they could reduce government expenditures drastically and procure more weapons at the same time.

If they employed more personnel to negotiate more justifiable prices, it is estimated by the former defense procurement and acquisition director, Shay Assad, that hundreds of millions of dollars cold be saved per contract. Yet in recent years the staff for such watchdogs has been cut by over half. It is time for the Defense Department to stop issuing blank checks to greedy contractors.

WAYNE SEDEN

Gulf Breeze, Florida

The gift of reading

EDITOR: One of my great pleasures is to walk by a little community library and give a book and take a book to read. These green boxes are full of wonders and duds. I remember finding a book by Louise Penny, “The Madness of Crowds,” among several romance and teen novels. Why not, why not indeed? I was introduced to Inspector Gamanche of the French Canadian police, and I was hooked. A thought-provoking mystery about an academic who has proposed that society will fail if the weak are not euthanized. I couldn’t put it down until I came across Dana Stabenow’s great Alaskan mysteries about Kate Shugak, her native Alaskan detective. As I put my copy of Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” in the green box, I wonder, what’s the next adventure?

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.