Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: AT&T is a company with multibillion-dollar annual profits. They want to get in line for money from the Fire Victims Trust fund, which is struggling to pay settlements from fires as much as almost six years ago (“Big step for Fire Victims Trust,” Tuesday). Shameful, shameful, shameful. The irony is that a multibillion-dollar corporation wants some of the money going to single-family homeowners who lost everything, many retired and on Social Security, and I am still sending AT&T a monthly check with my bills.

DALE BELTZ

Santa Rosa

Monopoly money

EDITOR: After the latest drama regarding raising the debt limit, it occurred to me that our government must be playing with monopoly money. If that’s not the case, we’re in serious trouble.

While carping about people needing to work to qualify for government aid, some members of Congress were grousing that the defense budget isn’t “robust” enough. If it weren’t so pathetic, it’d be laughable, but it certainly isn’t.

Recently “60 Minutes” aired a report about the waste of money that seems to be accepted practice in procuring arms, ammunition and various large toys that go boom. This is nothing new; apparently no one is trying to hide corruption running rampant through the system. There are all sorts of ways to obfuscate where the money goes, national security being the favorite cover.

One glaring example, as I see it, is every branch of service needing its own air force. The army has a wide variety of aircraft that may be specific to many of its needs, but what of the other branches? Do the Navy, and its auxiliary branch, the Marines, both need aircraft? It would seem the Air Force would have plenty to cover everyone’s needs.

In closing, remember life is short, pray hard.

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

Amend the Constitution

EDITOR: Your June 10 editorial went negative on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to amend the Constitution (“Newsom’s risky gambit on guns”). Why discourage amendment of the Constitution? Yes, Newsom’s idea of a constitutional convention (rather than an amendment originating in Congress) is ill-advised. That does not mean that amending the Constitution is a bad idea — but that is what your editorial implies. “Putting the Constitution in the crosshairs could be as dangerous as the proliferation of guns,” you say.

Why would you discourage serious consideration of an amendment? At least the governor is starting the conversation; your editorial attempts to shut it down. The conversation should move to Congress, yes, but let’s at least have the conversation. Please encourage this, don’t discourage it. A local newspaper should help along a proposal that has the support of the vast majority of the people.

RON TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Consequences needed

EDITOR: In reading Doug Robertson’s letter regarding a “political compromise” for Donald Trump, I had to laugh (“A deal for Trump,” Tuesday). Apparently, he’s forgotten Sen. Susan Collins’ comment that she thought Trump had learned his lesson when she voted against his first impeachment.

The only lesson he learned is that he could break the law and get away with it. Trump would probably allocute to anything if it got him out of a trial, so he could again tell his supporters that he was “declared 100% innocent.”

Having Trump declare loyalty to this country that he has systematically damaged would be meaningless. Trump has loyalty to no one but himself. He needs to go to trial, mainly so that this never happens again, by anyone. If Trump avoids a trial and is elected president again, having gotten away with these charges, the damage he will do will be exponentially worse.

There need to be consequences for breaking the law. A slap on the wrist isn’t enough in this case.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Allies at the library

EDITOR: Thanks to the helpful staff and the library commission for including queer books and queer programming at Sonoma County libraries. I see books by and about LGBTQ+ people prominently displayed, including my own book with queer content, “Wonder Woman Electric to the Rescue.”

I’m a lesbian feminist who came of age in an era when books about lesbians and gays were exceedingly hard to find. Publishers and printers refused to print the books we wrote, so we started our own publishing and printing businesses. And we started our own bookstores because libraries did not have our books.

I now use the library to order audio books, so I no longer buy many books. But I had to buy “Gender Queer,” the graphic novel by Sonoma County writer Maia Kobabe, the most banned book in the country today. I’m proud that my local library carries it.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

