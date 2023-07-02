Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Plan for fire safety

EDITOR: Over a quarter of our county has burned since 2017, some of it twice, and much is classified as the highest fire severity zone by Cal Fire. Pete Golis’ excellent June 25 column discussed the reality that there will be more wildfires and we must be best prepared with evacuation planning, updated warning systems, local vegetation management and go-bags (“Ready or not, another fire season is coming”). Those are all essential, especially for the 150,000 residents living in the wildland-urban interface, plus those working there and many thousands more in fire hazard areas in our cities.

It’s also critical that the county look forward to safer development. It should require that development is accessed by two-lane roads, allowing for safe fire engine access concurrently with civilian evacuation, with no long dead-end roads. This is not only common sense, but also state law (state fire safe regulations).

The county additionally should limit development to areas that can safely handle the burden of more people evacuating. Many of our main evacuation arteries (e.g., Highway 12) are already overloaded during large-scale evacuations with significant traffic jams, exacerbated by shorter lead times from fast-moving fires.

It is appalling that our leaders endorse continued violation of these basic requirements.

MEL HALBACH

Santa Rosa

Changing the name

EDITOR: I am in favor of changing the name of Sebastopol Road in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa to Roseland Boulevard. It’s about time that the name reflected the current and future culture of the area it serves. It would also help alleviate confusion with some GPS systems that refer to Highway 12 as Sebastopol Road. Keep that as Highway 12, as it actually goes to Sebastopol, and change the name of the street that runs through the heart of Roseland. It makes perfect sense to me, and I can’t for the life of me understand some people’s resistance to this change (yes, it will cost something to change the name, but to me, it’s well worth it).

GWEN JONES

Santa Rosa

A duty to ourselves

EDITOR: Lord Acton, a 19th century British historian said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” There are numerous examples in history where a person — initially — was elected democratically but turned into a cruel dictator. The events that gave rise to the Third Reich are an obvious example. The danger of absolute power has not faded in our time. We see it almost daily in the news. We have former official(s) who act as if they are above the law, using money and demagogic tactics to gain sympathy and immunity.

My intention is not to demonstrate how and why some people — especially those with money and influence — are able to do this, and yes, unfortunately, our system allows them to. We need to understand the danger of setting such a precedent. As citizens, we have a duty to prevent this. Once a damaged sociopathic narcissist gains power, it will be too late.

PIROUZ FAKHRAEI

Windsor

Trump’s platform

EDITOR: I have made a decision that if Donald Trump is a candidate in 2024, I will vote for him. Although he has not explicitly enumerated a platform for his future presidency, here are some of the priorities I’ve gleaned from his speeches:

— Whine about the 2020 election.

— Spend the next four years investigating Joe Biden and his family.

Pardon the Jan. 6, 2021, traitors.

— Endlessly fundraise to pay his legal expenses.

— Defund the FBI.

— Guns for everyone.

These goals align very closely with my vision for the future of our country, so he’ll definitely be getting my vote. Also, if you’re in the market, I have a bridge to sell you.

WILLIAM SPITA

Santa Rosa

Overdue recognition

EDITOR: Linda L. Fraley believes that changing the name of Sebastopol Road to Roseland Boulevard would be ignoring history (“Erasing history,” Letters, June 26). True, the road has indicated the way from Santa Rosa to Sebastopol for more than 100 years, but consider the poor Sebastopol resident who is puzzling over the route to Roseland; would his logical choice be “Sebastopol Avenue”? Far from erasing history, the name Roseland Boulevard would be a long-overdue celebration of this historic (and increasingly lively and vibrant) neighborhood.

NANCY R. WILSON

Petaluma

Brazen spending

EDITOR: Thank you for your June 23 editorial (“Supervisors don’t need a blank check”). I’m appalled at how brazenly local government throws around my hard-earned tax money. Inflation, increasing home and auto insurance, increasing “fees” (hidden taxes) and pressure to get us into expensive electric cars are destroying the middle class in Sonoma County. What about reducing sales taxes? How about “freezing” property taxes for a year or so? Isn’t extra money supposed to be returned to taxpayers?

WENDY HAYNES

Santa Rosa

