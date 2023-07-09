Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Our warming world

EDITOR: We are yet again reminded that our world is rapidly warming, this time by severe heat waves in the South and the wildfires in Canada. The time to act is now to stop polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels.

With the passing of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act there are incentives that make clean energy sources cheaper than burning fossil fuels. The California Public Utilities Commission is tasked with regulating utilities and ensuring that ratepayers have affordable, safe and clean energy.

I ask that the members of the CPUC show bold leadership and rapidly transition all California utilities from burning carbon-polluting fossil fuels to producing electricity from clean sources, such as solar and wind, and using energy storage. Please, for the sake of our grandchildren and all future generations, make this transition the top priority.

RON SADLER

Lakeport

Focused on wrong stuff

EDITOR: So, according to the protest group Sonoma County Parents Stand Up For Our Kids, these things are not harmful to children: measles (which can cause deafness or death), polio (which can cause paralysis or death), pertussis (whooping cough, which can cause death) and diphtheria (which can cause death). These diseases killed large numbers of children annually before the discovery of vaccines and implementation of childhood vaccination programs in the U.S. after World War II. The diseases still are very much alive and circulating around the globe today.

According to Sonoma County Parents Stand Up, these things are harmful to children: vaccinations; adult men reading stories to children at libraries while dressed in (usually sparkly, theatrical) women’s clothing; some of the stories themselves, if they feature families with two mommies or two daddies, human or penguin.

Really? As comedian Wanda Sykes recently put it: “Until a drag queen walks into a school and beats eight kids to death with a copy of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ I think you’re focusing on the wrong (stuff).”

TERESA MARIANI HENDRIX

Windsor

Aiding students

EDITOR: Because Joe Biden’s student debt relief concept has been shot down by the Supreme Court, I wish that at least one university in every state offered reimbursement of tuition and books for students taking hard science courses, agricultural courses or seeking a medical accreditation or teaching credential and maintaining a C average. Students would have to show progress toward their accreditation, otherwise no reimbursement.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

Justice is not equal

EDITOR: Mark W. Bowers is so right about justice being bent for those with influence and power (“Equal justice?” Letters, June 29). What about the guy whose CFO got five years in prison for cooking the books on his business but has yet to face any consequence of his own, or the person who got off with merely a civil judgment for a sexual assault allegation, or the guy who took classified national secrets and put U.S. citizens at risk to bolster his own ego? I must say I am also miffed about the biggest crime of all, the guy who orchestrated a group trying to take away my vote and yours and make the country, what was that again, oh, a dictatorship with no voting. The foot soldiers of that insurrection have gotten jail time. but the head honcho is still at large. Spoiler alert — they are all the same person. Bowers is so right — justice is not equal.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

Immigration and liberty

EDITOR: To celebrate our nation’s independence, we should remember our nation’s history and honor our patriotic symbols for what they are, such as the Statue of Liberty. Lady Liberty stands as a beacon of hope and welcome to those who seek refuge and safety. Unfortunately, many have forgotten what Lady Liberty and our nation stand for today.

Some leaders look only to create divisions across the country and in our communities by subjecting immigrant families and children to inappropriate, mean-spirited and undeserved barriers. All of these measures hurt our communities, our economy and our country.

Instead, our elected officials should look to the example of Lady Liberty to protect immigrants with legislation like H.R. 1511, the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, H.R. 4170 and S. 2038, the Lifting Immigrant Families Through Benefits Access Restoration Act, and H.R. 1325, the Asylum Seeker Worker Authorization Act of 2023, which could help boost immigrant families and create a better future for our children.

This is an opportunity for bipartisanship in Congress to support immigrant parents and children. It is long overdue and critical to our community.

ALLAN JONES

Santa Rosa

