Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: As the late Andy Rooney might have said, “Have you ever noticed how television programs carry commercials tailored to specific age-group audiences?” Cartoon shows, for example, hype cereal and toys, sitcoms push lip gloss and soda, and programs for older viewers run commercials touting health aids and pharmaceutical products.

Among the most annoying are commercials for medical conditions nobody knew existed until told to “ask your doctor if Imbecilica is right for you.” Translation: harass your doctor for our unproven, possibly ineffective, probably unnecessary product. If it doesn’t work or, worse yet, causes any of a dozen harmful side effects, blame your doctor.

All commercials claim their products are amazing and will work for everyone, but the subtle use of key words tells another story: if it doesn’t do what we claim, don’t blame us.

Advertising is a multibillion-dollar industry run by intelligent, savvy professionals. Consumers, especially impressionable kids on social media, need to be equipped to distinguish fact from hype, fact from sales pitch. Media literacy is critical thinking.

I support Assembly Bill 873 (“Equip students with media literacy skills,” editorial, July 5). Critical thinking skills should be introduced in the primary grades.

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

Harming neighborhoods

EDITOR: I’m deeply concerned about the detrimental impact of non-hosted short-term rentals on our community. These rentals have caused a 15%-20% decline in neighboring property values, exacerbated our long-term housing shortage problem and eroded the character of our neighborhoods.

Code enforcement is paid through the city’s general fund, burdening Santa Rosa taxpayers. Despite more than 300 complaints of code violations, investigations are often delayed, or dismissed with warnings, instead of fines or violation notices. Reactive enforcement is ineffective in curbing bad behavior.

Moreover, these rentals pose safety risks and harbor illegal activities. It is only a matter of time before a shooting or other violent crime occurs. To protect our neighborhoods, proactive measures must be taken. Non-hosted short-term rentals should be eliminated from residential neighborhoods.

We urge the city to recognize the urgency of this issue and address it effectively. The negative consequences of non-hosted short-term rentals cannot be ignored. Let us prioritize the health and vitality of our community by implementing measures that preserve neighborhood integrity and ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

JOSE ARTURO IBARRA

Santa Rosa

Last chance on climate

EDITOR: With another 1,000-year storm in Vermont, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made the following comment: “Make no mistake: This is our new normal. We are the first generation to feel the impacts of climate change and the last generation with a shot at doing anything about it.”

KEVIN WOLSKI

Santa Rosa

Taxing people twice

EDITOR: The July 2 column about electric bills based on income was incomplete, poorly reasoned and one-sided (“Ready for electric bills to be based on income?”). It didn’t consider one’s large investment for solar arrays and batteries, even net of incentives. A ratepayer’s expenditure/investment relieves PG&E of having to provide needed electric capacity without investment in additional power plants, building and maintaining long-distance high-power transmission lines and purchasing additional out-of-state power at high rates. People who have installed solar have already stepped up and subsidized the electric system; it is not fair to tax them twice.

We should be concerned about personal privacy. Why should it be assumed that a utility can safeguard personal information? A very bad assumption. And this idea would create a disincentive for solar installations, contrary to efforts to combat rising temperatures due to climate change.

JERRY GLADSTONE

Santa Rosa

Inhumane devices

EDITOR: Will we never learn to look before we leap? The Biden administration is on the verge of providing cluster bombs to Ukraine (“Biden defends cluster bomb call,” July 8). This type of weapon has been banned by more than 120 nations. Why? Because each “mother bomb” is pregnant with up to 100 baby bombs designed to scatter widely to destroy ancillary targets, not just military, but civilian as well. Their failure rate indicates not all of these mini-bombs will detonate, and they may lay dormant for years.

In a more peaceful future, Ukrainian children’s children playing in a field may stumble over one of these bomblets and become casualties of a war they never participated in. Should our national conscience be further burdened by this possible consequence because we failed to look clearly at the whole picture before we supply such inhumane devices?

Please contact your representatives and let them know that providing such weapons is unacceptable.

RON COOPER

Sebastopol

