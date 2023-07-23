Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Groundwater resources

EDITOR: The public trust doctrine defines that waterways and groundwater resources are held for all people, and the government as trustee is to manage and protect these resources for present and future generations.

Sonoma County is the first county in the state to attempt to address its public trust obligations in the recently updated groundwater well-drilling ordinance. Most counties are dependent on groundwater for agriculture, residential use, drinking water and plants and animals. Excessive water extraction has depleted groundwater and impaired stream flow, resulting in harm to our public trust resources.

Other counties will also need to adjust their practices to come in compliance with their short- and long-term water obligations. The recent lawsuit challenging Sonoma County’s well ordinance is intended to ensure that the precedent-

setting rules are based on sound data, well-thought-out analysis, proper long-term management and not hopeful, arbitrary estimates.

BILL KRAWETZ

Sebastopol

A personal issue

EDITOR: This is concerning June Keefer’s letter about “pressuring” children to go through life-altering procedures for sex reassignment (“Life-altering decisions,” Letters, July 8). As a physician, I have learned much in my almost 40 years of practicing that has been surprising and often counterintuitive. The scientific method is painstaking and iterative. It often takes years to clearly define cause and effect of drugs and/or actions.

The debate on gender dysphoria is currently in the public sphere only because Republicans are dragging it into the spotlight as they lack any clear idea of how to improve our lives. This issue is extremely personal. There are no parents forcing or grooming their children to change their birth sex — just imagine how difficult and heartbreaking this process is.

This has been studied extensively by the scientific community and pediatricians, who have arrived at guidelines to help this extremely small minority of the population cope with an issue that has historically been something no one could talk about. This issue deserves to be left in the personal space and not abused by feckless politicians.

DR. GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Ignoring the public will

EDITOR: Across America, democracy is in full retreat. Elected representatives are unwilling to implement the will of the majority of the electorate. Congress exemplifies this trend.

Two examples illustrate this truth. Consistent poll results show that a majority of Americans favor banning assault style weapons and high-capacity magazines, yet Congress dithers and takes no action to support this majority. About 60% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Again, Congress does nothing to support this majority.

Locally, the Santa Rosa City Council exhibits the same dereliction of duty. The city conducted two surveys within the past few years to gauge residents’ opinions on non-hosted short-term rentals. Both surveys overwhelmingly determined that Santa Rosans don’t want to live next to a non-hosted short-term rental. Nor do they want non-hosted short-term rentals allowed in residential neighborhoods. And yet the City Council passed an ordinance that flies in the face of this majority opinion.

We challenge the Santa Rosa City Council to rise to the defense of democracy by listening to the majority of citizens and banning all non-hosted short-term rentals from the residential areas of our city.

RICK and SHARON ABBOTT

Santa Rosa

Failing as a species

EDITOR: With more mass shootings, more people will be emotionally and spiritually shattered, politicians will send “thoughts and prayers” and ignore any positive legislation, and the gun lobby (along with the bloviating chest-thumping “patriots”) will scream about the Second Amendment. We’ve failed. As Americans, as world citizens and as a species. The human race needs a pink slip. Perhaps the ants can do better.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Flying the flag

EDITOR: I fly the American flag every day. On all holidays pertaining to the birth of our country, for the gallant people who fought and died to protect it, I decorate my yard with about 50 flags. I fly the flag because I am a proud American.

To assume all people who fly this flag today are radical is a shame on you (“Flying the flag,” Letters, Tuesday). The greater number of Americans are still proud of this country. But today we let those people with money or power, or both, knock us down. They tell us how to live, how to think, how to love and how we must vote. This is done so they can prove they have the power.

We are slowly becoming a second world country with no power for the people. And someday in the future we will physically have a political revolution. How do we stand together and be proud of our country and its flag?

BOB LONG

Santa Rosa

