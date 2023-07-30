Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Biden’s competence

EDITOR: Let’s get something out in the open: Being a person in my 80s, I am aware of my cognitive limitations. Therefore, I rely on having individuals around me who can provide excellent advice on important matters. President Joe Biden is a man who knows his limitations, evident in his selection of a Cabinet with integrity, knowledge and intelligence. He doesn’t claim that he “alone can fix it.”

With his years of experience in public office, he understands the intricacies of politics, but more importantly, he possesses the integrity and moral values required of a leader. His skills as a negotiator and experience dealing with foreign countries have taught him the importance of respectful listening. Moreover, he displays genuine empathy, wit, intelligence and humility, which are impressive qualities for an 80-year-old man in his position, who can also laugh at himself. This shows competence and intelligence to me.

YVONNE MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Perils to humanity

EDITOR: Pete Golis offered a top-drawer portrayal of the danger in thinking of nuclear bombs as potential weapons of war (“Movie recalls history-

changing moments,” July 23). One sentence was particularly compelling: “The life of J. Robert Oppenheimer challenges us to weigh whether transitory passions lead to decisions we may later regret.” George Kennan, a U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, made Golis’ point even more trenchantly when he said, “There is no presumption more terrifying than those who would blow up the world on the basis of a personal judgment of a transient situation.”

President Dwight Eisenhower’s celebrated farewell address bears repeating to each new generation. As the former supreme commander of allied forces during World War II, Eisenhower understood the grotesqueries of war. Not only did he warn the world about the “unwarranted influence of the military-industrial complex,” he cautioned that “we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

“Captive” is the operative word. Who among us believes we have any power over decisions governing the manufacture and “modernization” of nuclear weapons, or for that matter over the select technological elite that has unleashed artificial intelligence into our communication systems without grave concern for its potential peril to humanity?

DONNA BRASSET-SHEARER

Petaluma

Snap judgment

EDITOR: I was disappointed to see that state Sen. Mike McGuire responded to the proposal for a pumped hydropower project on the Sonoma Coast with the comment, “dead on arrival,” (“Hydropower project opposed,” July 13). Quite possibly this project is not suitable for myriad reasons, not limited to but possibly including lack of existing infrastructure to get the power out, damage to sensitive vegetation from leakage of salt water, visual impairment of a scenic, protected corridor and seismic concerns for the reservoir.

However, all these issues could be addressed responsibly by evaluating the specific project, not by a DOA proclamation. Pumped hydropower is a useful battery substitute for addressing the intermittence issue of wind and solar to provide a stable electricity supply that’s carbon dioxide free and is a mature technology deployed around the U.S. and elsewhere.

Unlike conventional hydropower, which is “dam and release” and has well known side effects, such as decimating salmon, it’s not dependent on rainfall since the same water is used again and again. Let’s get critical analysis back into the decision-making process.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

AI threatens jobs

EDITOR: Your failure to support Hollywood’s striking writers and actors in your July 21 editorial is disappointing but not surprising (“Hollywood labor fight’s high stakes”). How soon will journalists be replaced by artificial intelligence? Goodbye full-time jobs, community coverage and investigative reporting. In the long run, good paying jobs are in the best economic interests of most Californians.

LIZ FINN

Sebastopol

Trump’s choices

EDITOR: As indictments of the former president pile up, he and his crowd whine about how the Democrats are “weaponizing” the Justice Department, but their cry rings quite hallow. The fact is, the former president made poor choices so that he could gain power, and now his actions are coming back to bite him. All the charges he faces have been leveled by various grand juries, not by any political party. It is interesting that the GOP has claimed that there was extensive fraud in the 2020 election, yet almost three years later, it is obvious the actual fraud has been perpetrated by the GOP, using tactics like the fake elector scheme.

The hundreds of convictions based on “Stop the Steal” behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also demonstrate just who in this county is out of line. It is high time for the courts and the juries to hear the matters related to fraud and decide next steps, if any.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

