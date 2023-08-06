Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Achieving a vision

EDITOR: July 25 was a big day for all of Santa Rosa. The Highway 12 right of way, which has laid fallow for more than half a century, will soon be transformed into an amenity for all of us (“Greenway plan at money stage,” July 27).

Early on, the Southeast Greenway campaign had to pay several thousand dollars to a consulting firm whose only service was to introduce us to those folks in the Caltrans administration who would be able to answer our questions, and that was without any assurance that we would be happy with those answers.

More than 10 years ago I sat in a meeting with city department leaders who said our campaign for the right of way might very well be visionary but “it is never going to happen.” Why? The city had no discretionary money, and “Caltrans is impossible to deal with.”

I am a bit of a curmudgeon, but fortunately the rest of the leadership for the greenway campaign never lost sight of the vision for the community, never posed as enemies of those who were negative and never gave up.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

More than a ‘protest’

EDITOR: The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been referred to as a “protest” that got out of control. In the late 18th century our country’s founders developed a system of government that allowed us to settle our political differences by voting. Jan. 6 was a refusal to accept the results of an election by Donald Trump and his supporters. There’s nothing noble or patriotic about refusing to accept the system of government that has worked for our country for almost 2½ centuries. Jan. 6 was an act of extreme selfishness, the opposite of patriotic.

As free Americans, are we to expect our nation’s Capitol to be fortified like Fort Knox to keep out “protesters” whenever Congress tries to certify the results of an election? Some in Congress have blamed almost everyone from the Capitol Police to the speaker of the House. If that’s the new normal, what steps has Speaker Kevin McCarthy taken to fortify our Capitol for the certification of the 2024 election?

The extent of Trump’s patriotism is hugging our flag and yelling MAGA. His devotees have Trump derangement syndrome, believing he deserves another opportunity to fix something that hadn’t been broken until he broke it.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

The big picture

EDITOR: As we get ready to watch the final act of political theater surrounding Hunter Biden, please keep one thing in mind. Please do not let media outlets spin your focus away from the primary truth of this tale. This story has little to do with Hunter Biden, and everything to do with the “big guy,” the military-industrial complex, the Justice Department and the media being complicit in one of the greatest shell games and cover-ups this country has ever seen.

Hunter Biden’s team came within an inch of getting their plea deal rubber-stamped. Were it to have gone through, the ability to further investigate where the money came from, who received these funds and most importantly what services were rendered for this money may have been lost. That was a close one.

M.D. TURNER

Two Rock

Rethinking aid

EDITOR: Discussing the “unmentionable” — aid to Israel — is indeed a delicate subject (“With Israel, time to discuss the unmentionable,” July 25). Maybe it should be called aid to American arms companies, as aid to Israel is primarily used to buy American weaponry. I can see why politically powerful companies like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Tech, Boeing, Northrup Grumman, etc. are all in for continuing aid. It is an ideal way to take American lower- and middle-class taxpayers’ money to support the elite and very rich in our country.

Don’t get me wrong, I admire and support the American and other Jewish communities. However, the reason aid to Israel is unmentionable is because any discussion about it is wrongly assumed to be anti-Jewish, which is far from the truth and twists what the conversation should be about.

COLLEEN SCHULTZ

Santa Rosa

Neighborhood ‘hotels’

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council has done it right for building affordable housing in the city. I’m not sure about middle-class housing. But the policy to perpetuate non-hosted short-term rentals is a failure. Housing for people wanting to live in Santa Rosa 365 days a year is lost when the council allows non-hosted rentals to exist.

We see other cities banning these rentals. And there is nothing wrong with hosted short-term rentals to help property owners who live on the property make some extra money. I wonder why the hotel industry does not speak up publicly. Non-hosted rentals take business from the city’s hotels. The impression I get is that enforcement for unpermitted non-hosted rentals slips through the cracks, as violators do not worry about getting caught. Or paying fines. How many unpermitted non-hosted short-term rentals are there in Santa Rosa?

The real question for the City Council is do they want to have non-hosted rentals in your neighborhood or next door to them? That means someone running a hotel in your residential neighborhood.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.