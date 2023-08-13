Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s complaints

EDITOR: It’s ironic that Donald Trump keeps whining about election interference by others when election interference is an apt description of his indictment. He has engaged in election interference since his candidacy in 2016, beginning with priming his loyalists to believe he could only lose an election if it was rigged against him. He began his 2024 campaign early so he could claim any bad news about him is election interference.

Refusing to admit voters rejected him in the 2020 election reeks of interference, as does spreading falsehoods about election fraud. Alternate elector schemes and pressuring election officials to “find” votes seems like interference. Summoning his devotees on Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt Congress during the electoral certification rates pretty high on the election interference list.

Lately his defense is that he truly believed the election fraud lies, no matter how many people told him the truth, and that he merely relied on advice of counsel in trying to steal the 2020 election from the voters. Accepting bad advice isn’t much of a defense, or there would be fewer people in prison. But refusing to believe reality? Maybe he should just plead insanity.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Protecting waterways

EDITOR: As a group of longtime coastal conservationists most recently involved in Sonoma County’s local coastal plan update, we wish to commend the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board for its efforts to clean up the adverse impacts of vineyards on watersheds and waterways (“Grape growers critical of new rules for water,” Aug. 3).

Beyond the devastating effects of siphoning water from already low rivers for vineyard irrigation and winter frost protection, there are undisputed deleterious effects of pesticides and runoff on dwindling populations of insects, birds, fish and amphibians. In addition, vineyards have introduced a variety of harmful mechanical impacts on waterways, especially erosion and riparian habitat destruction.

These regulations are coming terribly late in the game and will need more teeth for enforcement. But at least there is a good effort beginning, and we fully support it.

LAURA MORGAN

Save the Sonoma Coast

Housing seniors

EDITOR: Governments can use eminent domain as long as it’s for a public purpose. It should be easy to make the case that it’s a public purpose to establish affordable housing for senior citizens and others. Don’t give in to the owners of the mobile home parks (“Mobile home law faces big test in Petaluma,” Aug. 6). Just take their toys — er, parks — away from them.

TED WILDE

Healdsburg

A spectrum of views

EDITOR: Once again, a letter has complained about a political cartoon published by The Press Democrat (“Cartoon propaganda,” Letters, Aug. 7). Editorial decisions on which cartoons to publish are tricky because cartoons are “in your face.” It’s hard to avoid them, unlike a written column. If published to make a political statement or push a particular position, a cartoon could be called propaganda. I do not believe that is The Press Democrat’s intent. The paper publishes cartoons running the gamut of political views. I personally find many pro-Republican cartoons absurd and believe many of the statements they make and positions they take to be untruthful. I think the majority (but not all) Santa Rosa residents would feel the same way. However, the results would be quite different in other parts of the country. I believe it’s useful, and necessary, to see what the “other side” is peddling.

ROBERT REUTER

Santa Rosa

Hunter Biden hearing

EDITOR: There was no reporting in the Aug. 1 paper of Devon Archer’s under oath testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Archer described at least 20 occasions on which Joe Biden participated by speaker phone in ongoing conversations with Hunter Biden and his business partners and foreign business interests, in which Archer described the elder Biden’s role as lending credence to the Biden “brand.”

The newsworthy aspect of this testimony is to date there has been no Biden “brand” that’s come to light, except possibly political influence. Secondly, Archer’s testimony refutes the many statements Biden has made regarding his relationship with his son’s business. Thirdly, the testimony confirms many of the facts that have been developed to date regarding Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings, especially since his father’s election as vice president. Finally, it brings further into focus the highly questionable plea deal in the Hunter Biden indictment that was rejected by the judge.

How is this matter not considered newsworthy anywhere in the paper?

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

