Sunday’s letters to the editor

Read the indictment

EDITOR: I'd like to answer Gayle Kozlowski's question: "Did Trump do anything worse than Joe Biden?" (“Our choice,” Letters, Aug. 11). Perhaps she should read the indictment (the latest one, a little over 40 pages) and see what it is that Donald Trump is accused of and what the evidence is against him. Then she should read the indictment against Joe Biden and compare crimes.

Oh, wait. There isn't an indictment against Biden because, despite 8 months of Republican revenge investigations, they've yet to find any evidence that he committed any crimes. At this point they're ready to impeach him because they're desperate to make him appear to be a criminal.

I also think Hunter Biden should be held just as accountable as Trump's children for influence-peddling.

By the way, I think Trump's latest indictment should be required reading prior to voting. Yes, we the people vote, but we the people aren't the Electoral College. Trump has never won a popular vote. Reading that indictment should make people think twice about who they're voting for.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Contradictory justice

EDITOR: The difference between Donald Trump and Hunter Biden is that Trump is presumed innocent till proven guilty. Hunter Biden is just guilty, period.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Illusory idea

EDITOR: One of the GOP’s ideas is to plant 1 trillion trees. Notice that there is no plan to reduce carbon emissions, because the trees will take care of that. Their carboniferous friends can continue to make lots of money. This is an illusion. So many trees would require three times the land area of India. And carbon capture by these trees would require decades for them to mature. That is much too late.

JAN FREED

Los Angeles

Looking back, looking forward

EDITOR: As we watch the awful news of the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, it’s hard to not remember the devastation and loss of the 2017 Tubbs Fire that took our community by surprise. Many of us feel a sense of sorrow, resurfaced trauma, and anger that we haven’t slowed the forces causing extreme wildfires like these. This is coupled with deep sadness and empathy for those in Hawai’i who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.

In the face of such devastation, I find hope in advocating for meaningful steps to get us off the fossil fuel dependence rapidly creating an unlivable world for our children.

A recent email from a climate action group reminded me it takes a very small portion of the population - as little as 3.5 % - actively committed and taking action to create a groundswell of positive change.

To do my part, my first action is to write this letter. If you’re feeling despondent about the awful climate news bombarding us daily, I encourage you to take one small step today: join a group, write a letter, donate to a good cause, eat less meat, ride a bike, or plant a tree.

The best way out of despair - and this climate mess - is action.

JAMIE HANSEN

Santa Rosa

Preserving resources

EDITOR: Arnold Schwarzenegger was correct when he said “water is our future.” Yes, protect and conserve water resources and the forests that are the source. Also in our future is disaster. Get used to it. Climate change assures disaster.

What you can do: Use fewer resources, drive slower, protect natural environments, and get rid of politicians who do not act to address issues surrounding climate and resource protection. This includes Gov. Gavin Newsom, who seeks free reign over the environment for his special projects. If big money runs everything, we are done.

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

GOP’s choice

EDITOR: The Party of Lincoln has a major decision to make. Ex-President Donald Trump refuses to sign the required loyalty oath and plans to skip the debates.

Without him and his most rabid followers, the Republican Party could return to the fiscally moderate and conservative alternative to the more liberal tax-and-spend Democrats.

That would give voters in 2024 a real choice. The party should tell the ex-president to “lead, follow or get out of the way.”

He will go his own way with his followers and the Republican Party will again be a reasonable alternative to the Democrats.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

DEMA lawsuit

EDITOR: I am deeply indebted to your journalist Andrew Graham for his amazing research and outstanding reporting on the lawsuit filed by Kyle Westcott against DEMA (“Party raises ethical questions,” July 31). The in-depth report covers many angles of an event at a party that got out of hand. I have a grandson who is a professional bodybuilder, and I had to coax him with pretty pleases to remove his shirt and show me his muscles in my own kitchen. I can understand the humiliation those two young bodybuilders suffered in that public event.

D.H. ANDREWS

Sonoma

