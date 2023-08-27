Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Teachers need more pay

EDITOR: There’s a teacher shortage. Is that surprising? It shouldn’t be and could have been avoided if teachers earned a salary they could live on. I taught school for 34 years and barely made over $50,000. If I hadn’t had a husband who owned a business and was financially sound, I never would have owned a home or enjoyed the life I have. Until school districts wake up and pay teachers a decent salary the exodus will continue, and children in many cases will not receive a quality education because the teacher isn’t qualified or isn’t teaching the subject they are qualified to teach. Parents should be aware and need to step up and demand their district pay teachers a decent salary. The shortage of teachers will only get worse, and our education system will fail until teachers get the salary they deserve.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

Kushner’s payday

EDITOR: Michael J. Menendez is right to take on the apparent bribes of Hunter Biden over the past few years (“Strange timing,” Letters, Aug. 19). However, he sets his sights far too low. For real graft and corruption, one need only look to the $2 billion pulled in by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, from Saudi Arabia for his investment fund.

The reason that Kushner’s receipt of this huge sum is notable is that the money is ostensibly for a venture capital fund. Except that he has no experience as a venture capital manager. He’s a mediocre manager of rental real estate, as his mishandling of the management of the 666 Fifth Ave. property in New York City showed. Kushner was bailed out by money from Qatar after which U.S. policy changed in Qatar’s favor. Trump, as president, blessed his son-in-law’s deal.

Now, Kushner has accepted $2 billion from Saudi Arabia.

Even James Comer, the congressman trying desperately to hang something, anything on the Bidens, admits that Kushner went too far in accepting the $2 billion. Yet, as a Republican, he won’t investigate Trump’s son-in-law. He’ll only investigate Democrats. When it comes to corruption, the Democrats are amateurs. For real crooks, look to Republicans.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

The tables turned

EDITOR: The man who wanted to “lock her up” for using an unsecured laptop has now received his fourth criminal indictment. He and his loyal base call this politically motivated and a “witch hunt,” and while he is technically innocent until proven guilty, the evidence has been very clearly presented to the public, particularly with the congressional hearings regarding Jan. 6. I don’t know if we will ever see Donald Trump behind bars, but his blatant mishandling of classified documents and the associated attempt at cover-up far exceed anything Hillary Clinton might have done. This alone should be grounds for revocation of his national security clearance, which would seem to make him ineligible to hold the office of president.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Restoring a school

EDITOR: Our son was diagnosed with moderate/severe autism. The social challenges he faced made keeping him in public school inappropriate and unsafe. We were fortunate to be able to enroll him in Anova at the start of sixth grade where he continued until graduation with his high school diploma (“Struggling to rise from ashes,” Aug. 6). During that time, his diagnosis changed to mild/moderate, and the change in his abilities was profound. As a result of the expert staff and approach at Anova, he was well prepared to continue on to higher education. He completed his associate degree at Santa Rosa Junior College and is a senior at Sonoma State University pursuing an English degree.

William was a junior when the Tubbs Fire destroyed Anova’s wonderful school within the Luther Burbank Center. He completed his senior year in portable classrooms. The staff was (and is) still expert, but the logistics of going to school in a parking lot were challenging for staff and students alike.

Being one of the best placements for students on the autistic spectrum in Sonoma County, it would be wonderful if local businesses with community spirit and social consciousness stepped up to give Anova a proper home and these children the best chance at building a life that contributes to society.

BILL and CATHY FERENCE

Santa Rosa

Social Security solvency

EDITOR: In 2023 “the maximum earnings subject to Social Security increased to $160,200 from $147,000. This is part of the effort by Congress to extend the solvency of the Social Security fund. Even with these increases, the trust fund reserves are expected to be exhausted by 2037 if Congress does not act,” according to an article published by AARP. Oh, those unfortunate people making $160,200 a year now will have to pay into Social Security. What an absurdly low increase here — finish the job Congress and raise maximum earnings to at least $250,000.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

