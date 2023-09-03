Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

The wrong question

EDITOR: On Aug. 23, at a debate among hopefuls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, we saw six people, all presenting themselves as serious contenders, affirming that they’d support the party’s nominee even if he were a convicted felon. Obviously, the question referred to Donald Trump.

It was the wrong question. The question should have been, “Would you work to elect any candidate for president who had been convicted of trying to overturn an American election?” Or, “Would you support any candidate who had been convicted of willfully misappropriating and mishandling classified documents, potentially placing our national security and the safety of our allies and intelligence assets at risk?”

We need to start leaving Trump out of it.

Yes, Trump must answer for his misdeeds, and I’ll be closely following attempts to see that he does. But it’s imperative that anyone presuming to ask for our votes mustn’t get a free pass here, either. It’s past time to place principles above personalities.

P. COUGHLAN HALE

Kelseyville

Unanswered questions

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s Aug. 13 editorial suggests a possible way forward for Russian and Eel river interests (“No one will win a North Coast Water War”).

Coastal fishery-dependent communities like Fort Bragg and Eureka have suffered great economic harm from the loss of Eel River salmon and steelhead. With only a few thousand fish left, facing extinction in our lifetime, fishing remains closed.

The Eel-Russian River facility proposal says it will take care of Round Valley Indian Tribes’ water and fishing rights. Are we going to restore a handful of fish for just one group?

Most groups are excluded from the negotiating table. Will there be terms and conditions for a full restoration? Meanwhile, this year’s fish are being cooked right now below Scott Dam. Will there even be fish to negotiate over?

While PG&E’s looming deadline is to submit a decommissioning plan for its two aged-out dams by January 2025, an even more immediate deadline is Oct. 31. That’s when the Eel-Russian facility proponents will report to PG&E on some of these haunting questions.

We will learn more on Halloween.

VIVIAN HELLIWELL

Eureka

Preserve mobile homes

EDITOR: With more frequency we are hearing about trailer parks that are in jeopardy and thus putting residents at risk for homelessness. What is a solution? Government entities should purchase them and perhaps transfer operations to nonprofits. The state and counties are spending huge sums to temporarily provide housing for the homeless. Put some of this money into preventing homelessness by doing what I am suggesting. As an Aug. 27 article shows, many of these residents are marginal in terms of age and health (“ ‘Where are we going to go?’ ”). Let’s get creative and big picture about this.

JOE LIEBER

Sonoma

Blaming big oil

EDITOR: “Big oil won’t pay a cent for causing catastrophe.” I almost fell out of my chair reading that headline in the Aug. 27 Forum section. Really? We are blaming “big oil” for the Maui fires? According to the article, “their products created the climate conditions.” The author has jumped to this conclusion before any formal or conclusive investigation has been conducted or completed regarding Hawaiian Electric or the actual cause of the fires. But, hey, let’s blame the oil companies. We all know headlines sell newspapers. This one is an eye-catcher.

MARY ANN BAINBRIDGE-KRAUSE

Windsor

Controlling fire fuel

EDITOR: In a recent article about wildfires, the emphasis was on emergency alert systems in the context of fires that are out of control. Emergency warnings are essential, but a comprehensive wildfire resiliency strategy should also include aggressive actions to prevent extreme wind-driven wildfires from getting too big to control.

Combustion fundamentally requires both oxygen and fuel. We cannot control extreme winds that provide massive amounts of oxygen, but we can control fuels. In the case of the 2017 North Bay fires, and reported in Lahaina, Hawaii, wind-driven wildfires gained intensity in dense vegetation near city perimeters where vegetation was not properly maintained.

Take a drive around the north and east sides of Santa Rosa today, and you will see hundreds of acres of dense vegetation growing unabated, mostly in vacant lots. If dead trees are removed, dense tree stands thinned out and invasive weeds like Scotch broom eradicated, then we proactively reduce wildfire intensities.

Where violations of Santa Rosa’s weed abatement ordinance are evident, please encourage the property owner to clean it up or submit a complaint to the fire department for our community’s safety.

GREG PECH

Santa Rosa

