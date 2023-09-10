Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

EDITOR: One only had to experience Jimmy Buffett’s voice and musical compositions to relax. His words painted pictures — pictures of other latitudes that begot other attitudes. Words that allowed us to forget the minor annoyances and cares of the day. It all went down smooth and easy — a cold drink on a hot day.

His music brought lightness to some dark moments in our country’s history. His was the antidote to the values that seemed to be and still drive the country. Lyrics of joy, humor, poignancy, at times touched with irony, reflected what it meant and still means to enjoy our humanness during times of great uncertainty.

Hopefully, his tunes will continue on and reach across generations to those dreamers and romantics searching for beautiful escapes from everyday existence. And for a few moments to be transported somewhere else — be it a physical or emotional place and time.

Jimmy Buffett, himself, has now changed latitudes — going from earthbound to a celestial place in the universe. And we can only hope he is still strumming his six-string on his front porch swing — and barefoot.

GENE GROSS

Santa Rosa

Global warming

EDITOR: If not the greatest existential threat facing humanity today, global warming comes in a close second to nuclear annihilation. Scientists have warned us for more than 50 years that burning fossil fuels will heat up the planet and create great climate imbalances. Already we have seen out-of-control firestorms in California, Hawaii and Canada and record floods from hurricanes and melting ice, and it’s getting more extreme every year.

Despite what we all see very clearly, Republicans officially downplay or deny the existence of human-caused global warming. They offer an energy program for 2025 that would eliminate funding for pollution-free wind and solar power and increase spending on fossil fuel and coal development. Is it possible to be more out of touch with today’s world? It’s incomprehensible that anyone would vote for such people to lead our country into the future.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

Inflammatory terms

EDITOR: The use of “bailout” and “secret deal” in the Sept. 5 article about the possible trimming of regulations on “Big Insurance” is misleading and inflammatory (“Home insurers bailout feared”). The insurance commissioner has helped drive out insurers by denying them the ability to adjust rates to reflect climate change and forest undermanagement. That must change. The best way to keep rates reasonable is to have lots of competition between lots of insurers.

DOUG SHANNON

Santa Rosa

Americans already decided

EDITOR: Kari Lake, the election denier from Arizona who no longer holds elected office, opined recently that Donald Trump will be president again because the American people want him to be president. The truth is the American people don’t want him to be president; some Republicans do. The American people ousted Trump back in 2020, with a little thing we call an election. The problem is he won’t go away, and some Republicans keep trying to force him down the American people’s throats.

Back in 2020 Trump could have accepted his loss, and in early 2021 he could have participated in a peaceful transfer of power, like all our previous presidents had. Instead, he called his followers to Washington, where he encouraged them to disrupt Congress, and then sent them home with loving words of comfort.

Had he acted as a mature leader, he would be free to run for reelection today without having any so-called interference from the Justice Department. He wouldn’t be under indictment for trying to overturn an election.

Ironically, Republicans are saying the American people should decide in 2024 if he should be our president. Didn’t we do that in 2020?

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Failed housing policies

EDITOR: I read with great sadness and horror the article Staff Writer Jeremy Hay wrote describing deaths in the unhoused population in Sonoma County (“Homelessness too often deadly,” Sept. 5). As a property manager l am very aware of the terrible failure of housing policies at the federal, state and local levels. As long as Congress and state governments refuse to fuel the revenues that are needed, this will only get worse.

Unfortunately, conservative legislators don’t want to see the dire consequences stemming from their refusal to understand that rents currently require 50%-60% of a person’s paycheck and their repeated refusals to raise the living wage for the working class.

Apparently, 40% of the U.S. population does not have even savings to cover unexpected expenses. Nonprofits and municipalities cannot meet this challenge; their hands are tied. At the current rate of failure, l suspect the unhoused population will continue to rise.

SUE CARRELL

Santa Rosa

