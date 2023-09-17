Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

The key to Trump’s base

EDITOR: When the framers set up our government, they created three branches that would separate powers and ensure the processes laid out in the Constitution — executive, legislative, and judicial. Well, we’ve seen what has happened to the executive and legislative over the last many years, even before Donald Trump.

The judicial branch was supposed to be the bastion of law, holders of the holy grail if you will. Think Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t grant a few things for those favors he “forgot” to mention? So that’s dead too.

Power is a pretty heady brew, and in my opinion government officials have made that singular thing their individual priority over the real needs or wants of the American people, which I don’t think they even have a clue about anymore.

People ask, how can so many be in favor of Trump? My answer: it’s more a vote against the existing system than a vote for him. To be clear, I am not a Trump fan. I have friends in Europe, and they ask how can you guys be contemplating this guy again? My answer: the American people feel forgotten, powerless and desperate. That’s the key to Trump’s power base.

GREGG GRUBIN

Sant Rosa

Bring back school officers

EDITOR: Santa Rosa’s school board discontinued the school resource officer program, which had been in existence since the 1970s. Like Santa Rosa, districts in cities large and small eliminated uniformed police at schools in the belief that the George Floyd incident was representative of all law enforcement officers.

It should come as no surprise that this knee-jerk reaction would prove to be a mistake. The Washington Times reported recently that dozens of school districts around the country have quietly reinstated these programs, some publicly acknowledging the mistake. Those districts realized the benefit of a uniformed officer on campus for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was the deterrent effect should some nonstudent consider a malevolent act against students and teachers.

Districts that eliminated such programs experienced an increase in student misconduct as well. Many reported increases in violent confrontations among students and an increase in weapons on campus. These events were replicated in Santa Rosa schools as well, with fights, a stabbing and weapons finding their way on campus.

It is past time for our school board to reinstate the school resource officer program in Santa Rosa. Time for debating this issue is past. Take the steps to reinstate this program and add this measure of safety in our schools.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

Have we forgotten?

EDITOR: Have we forgotten Sept. 11, 2001? By the looks of it, one wonders. Ask the families who lost loved ones or the survivors who still have lasting wounds or post-traumatic stress disorder. We were attacked by paid assassins, yet we deal with these countries as if nothing ever happened.

THERESA EATON

Cotati

A Highway 37 fix

EDITOR: Another way to solve the Highway 37 problem: think outside the box. I may be thinking wrong, but if Caltrans put an overpass at Highway 37 and Highway 121 and eliminated the stop light, I think traffic would keep flowing. As it is right now, every time a car needs to turn onto 121, the light stops traffic. So fix the problem — eliminate the signal. Another thing that would help is to go back to a third lane and put in a movable center barrier. Two lanes west in the morning and two lanes east at night. The stop light would have to be done first.

Where will traffic go to not pay a $7 to $14 toll? Through Sonoma? If all the state wants to do is collect more money, put in a toll plaza at the Mare Island bridge. Still, traffic would go through Sonoma. No tolls on Highway 37.

GARY GWIN

Sebastopol

Facing homelessness

EDITOR: As I drove into a recent demonstration at the Youngstown Senior Mobile Home Park in Petaluma, I was treated graciously. A lady directed me to a place to park. Signs were available for the taking. A person offered me water without charge. The lead speech emphasized that residents were not invisible. They were not nonentities unworthy of being heard; unworthy of a safe place to live. Some were in wheelchairs, and all were worried about what would happen if the day comes when they are thrown out into the street.

Why did any of this have to happen? Surely, it has to do with the inflated prices of property in this region. This encourages people to charge whatever the market will bear for their property, even when doing so leads to people being made homeless.

But there needs to be some exceptions, so people are not constantly put in harm’s way by a greedy landowner. Isn’t this the obligation of our government? Especially, isn’t this its responsibility when rent increases are set at the fantastic rate of 100%?

STEVEN M. DELUE

Petaluma

