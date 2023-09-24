Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Time to get involved

EDITOR: As I get settled into the academic year as a middle school teacher, I reflect on the year before. Our community experienced many triumphs. Students excelling in unexpected ways and communities continuing to come back together in the wake of great disruption. I see these past achievements reflected in the eyes of hopeful children.

I also remember the students whose journeys were deferred, interrupted or cut short. A high school community disrupted by an on-campus tragedy. Far too many students derailed by drugs or reporting feelings of isolation, anxiety and despair. It is much harder to see the student who is headed down one of these paths.

If we want to know why some students go down one path and some the other, we need only look at ourselves. Our schools and our youth are a reflection of the community. We need everyone to get involved, whether that be checking in with the youth that they know, being a part of the many youth clubs and organizations that are in Santa Rosa or getting directly involved in their local school. Now is not the time to sit in the darkness and lament; it is time to light a fire.

ETHAN COSGROVE

Santa Rosa

Uninspired buildings

EDITOR: After reading about Santa Rosa’s downtown plan, we want to comment on some of the urban housing that has been going up around town (“City eyes plan for downtown,” Sept. 12). To put it plainly, it is boring and ugly.

Tons of new housing units look alike and have the most unimaginative facades: flat, uni-colors that will age poorly. When traveling in Montreal, we saw lovely designs that made apartment complexes look attractive and still practical. Santa Rosa’s designs are obviously the cheapest developers can put up. Or maybe we need a new Design Review Board. Please do better when creating downtown’s new buildings.

Another thing our friend Carol Katzoff pointed out is we need to get rid of all the banks that surround Old Courthouse Square. The Healdsburg and Sonoma plazas have shops, restaurants and taverns that bring a community feel. We have these tall, stark institutional buildings. And that’s not even mentioning the AT&T monstrosity.

Come on, Santa Rosa, stop making all the urban design mistakes we’ve been making all these years: the creek under City Hall, a freeway through the heart of town, ridgetop building that has been rebuilt and waits for the next fire.

We can do better this time.

MARSHA TAYLOR

and DAVID EBRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Police killings

EDITOR: Kudos to The Press Democrat and your reporters for in-depth reporting about the firm that helps shape police policy throughout the U.S. (“Too much influence?” Sept. 17). Your reporting helps us understand why the U.S. remains a bleak outlier among nations in terms of the number of citizens killed by police. Here in the U.S., police killed over 1,000 people in 2022, as they did in 2021 and 2020, and as they are on track to do again this year. That’s around 33 officer-caused deaths per 10 million people. In the United Kingdom, that rate is 0.5 per 10 million — 66 times lower. In Germany, the rate is 1.3 per 10 million, in France 5.5. You have to look to deeply troubled countries like Colombia or Angola to find comparable rates of police killings.

And here in the U.S., year after year, Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans are at far greater risk of being killed by police than the rest of the population.

What your articles show is that the policies that are put in place and the training police officers receive under those policies contribute greatly to this ongoing tragedy. They can be changed. They need to be changed.

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Another fine mess

EDITOR: I haven’t weighed in on elections in many years. I’m now an independent voter who votes for an appealing candidate, not his or her party. I am a former Republican whose party left me. I am also a never-Trumper who holds both parties responsible for his ascension into power.

What’s galling to me is that Republicans are going to ride this psychopathic horse into another defeat, and Democrats — who will hold their noses and pull the lever for Joe Biden — couldn’t be more thrilled. Almost any Republican not named Donald Trump stands a better chance to beat Biden.

Good job, Democrats and Republicans. In the immortal words of Olivier Hardy: “Here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten us into!”

CHRISTOPHER SORK

Santa Rosa

Enforce 14th Amendment

EDITOR: Let the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution be enforced. Let the 14th Amendment dump Donald Trump forever out of elected office. Without question, Trump gave aid, comfort and inflammatory encouragement to the rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They intended to overthrow our democratic government. Enforce the 14th Amendment and let us be done with any further election advances by Trump. He is a menace to our nation and our morality as a people.

THERESA MELIA

Graton

