Build for safety

EDITOR: California offering fire insurance is a great idea if the local building inspector certifies that there is a nonburnable barrier around the structure, the roof is fireproof (you could build a fire on it), all vents are blocked with mesh that prevents embers, the exterior walls are per fireproofing recommendations, and the windows have whatever treatment is required to survive the heat of a fire. And how about roof and internal fire sprinklers?

Offer cheap California earthquake insurance if you build homes according to the same standards as hospitals and schools. Offer cheap California flood insurance if houses are above flood levels. Otherwise move them or raise them.

Let’s cause California housing to become survivable.

KEE NETHERY

Sebastopol

Redwoods and politics

EDITOR: I bought a copy of Greg’s King’s book “The Ghost Forest” and read The Press Democrat review (“Friend of the forest,” Sept. 24). As a former state senator for Santa Rosa and the North Coast, I’m familiar with the hostile politics of the times. The two-track book requires two reviews. His passion for old-growth redwoods rates a 10. His grasp of the complex and difficult politics rates a zero. Moreover, much of what he cites is misleading and apocryphal.

A popular, enduring, perplexing, but now environmentally relevant question is, why didn’t we just save all the majestic, precious, cathedral-like old growth forests? Let me give you the political realities. All but 3%-4% was logged before Redwood National Park was established in 1968. Why? Because nearly all the old-growth was on privately owned land.

The Fifth Amendment provides that private land may not be taken without just compensation, as determined by the marketplace. There was a national demand for redwood lumber as the housing market sizzled. Taxpayers were unwilling to appropriate the enormous amounts required to purchase old-growth forests containing billions of board-feet of lumber. I refer you to Ronald Reagan’s infamous declaration that if you’ve seen one redwood, you’ve seen them all. He was California’s governor at the time; I was in its Legislature.

BARRY KEENE

Seattle

Blunt, abrasive and smart

EDITOR: “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” Sen. John Fetterman said in a press statement. Pennsylvania’s everyday guy got elected by being blunt, abrasive and smarter than the professionals. And he wore gym shorts doing it. His education is as great as his stature. For those who say he violates decorum, he is a Harvard graduate with a master’s degree in public policy and his good works speak volumes. No suits and cowboy boots for this guy.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Restitution is owed

EDITOR: Charles M. Blow’s Sept. 15 column recounted the horrific injuries and loss Sarah Collins Rudolph sustained in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963 (“What we owe survivors of racial terror”). The Ku Klux Klan blew up the church. Rudolf was the only one of five young girls who survived. She suffers 60 years later from that assault on her then 12-year-old body. Blow posed the question: “What does America owe the victims of the country’s past racial terror?”

Rudolph suffered egregiously from an attack by a terrorist group, whose existence was and is dedicated to murdering, raping and keeping African Americans “in their place.” The KKK was aided and abetted by politicians like Alabama Gov. George Wallace. For these reasons, Rudolph is entitled to restitution for the loss of her eyesight, lifelong pain and suffering and the loss of her sister and friend who died in the bombing.

No excuse exists for not compensating Rudolph for the lifelong effects of the terrorist bombing she endured when she was 12. Her crime? A little Black girl attending church.

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Let them speak

EDITOR: I am confused about Zoom meetings (“Moving to defuse ‘hate bombs,’ ” Thursday). When I participate in a City Council meeting, I have to register. They know who I am. Why aren’t people who want to participate in a Zoom meeting registered, photo ID’d, their picture on the screen? Doesn’t the moderator have a two-second delay so that foul language can be silenced before it is broadcast? We shouldn’t be censoring these people; we should know who they are. Let the people decide if they want to support a racist, antisemitic or any other vile or contemptible opinion expressed. It is always better to know who you’re dealing with.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

