EDITOR: As I hear the term “gun violence,” I cringe. There is no such thing as gun violence; it is criminal violence.

My father was an avid gun collector, gun safety instructor and a hunter safety instructor. None of his guns ever committed violence. It takes a criminal act to achieve that. I look back at the joy as a child of 5 years old learning proper handling of firearms and hunting and target shooting with my dad.

Criminals have hijacked privileges of law-abiding gun owners and target shooters. If the laws on the books were enforced, there would be far less criminal violence with the use of a firearm, e.g., District Attorney Pamela Price of Alameda reducing penalties for the murder of that beautiful young child in Oakland.

None of the laws that affect legal gun owners will do anything to curb criminal violence with the use of a firearm.

ROY THROOP

Guerneville

Republican hypocrisy

EDITOR: Will Republicans stop accusing the Justice Department of being corrupt and bought and sold by the left-wing woke? If not, I have two names: Sen. Robert Menendez and Hunter Biden.

Unlike the GOP, Democrats don’t circle the wagons for their accused felonious colleagues. They demand their resignation. Further, legal pundits say Biden’s gun crime is rarely prosecuted, especially given his first-time offender status and the flimsy nature of the criminal charge itself. With regard to his tax evasion charge, Biden paid the money and was fined. That’s how the IRS handles tax cheats of the same caliber. Perpetrators (not named Biden), if prosecuted at all, would not serve jail time. Now, the gun-loving GOP wants to severely punish someone who possessed an unloaded firearm (not used in any crime) for a total of 11 days.

Why aren’t Republicans screaming about the lack of Justice Department investigations of that $2 billion deal Jared Kushner made with the Saudis after courting them throughout his father-in-law’s presidency? Why no outrage regarding the Chinese trademarks Ivanka Trump received (fast-tracked just for her) while her father was in office and pondering trade deals with the Chinese government?

The hypocrisy of the GOP is deafening, albeit not surprising.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Capital punishment

EDITOR: Seeing little Polly Klaas’ picture in the Press Democrat and reading about the horrific man who killed her made me think, why have taxpayers supported this man in prison for 30 years? Anyone who can commit such a horrific act should be sentenced to death immediately, not 30 years later. Here is the Democratic Party fighting to not have people who kill sentenced to death. Just absurd! Maybe if we reinforce the death penalty, we would not have so many murderers out in society. And do it right away. Gavin Newsom should get rid of these killers immediately, not protect them.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Immigrant’s story

EDITOR: A woman asked where I am from. I replied: “I came from Mexico in the 1960s, when it was easy to obtain a visa.” “I didn’t think anyone came to the United States with a visa any longer,” she said arrogantly.

With a physical exam and a background check (I was a minor, so my school report card was enough), one could obtain a passport. Next was an application for permanent residency in an American embassy. A notarized letter from a prospective employer and a letter from a sponsor were required. Thanks to Hallberg & Best in Sebastopol, my parents had jobs, and they were my sponsors. In four months, my application was approved.

Some approvals take up to 20 years. No wonder those in extreme poverty don’t ask about processes. They walk through jungles and deserts, hoping to reach the U.S.

Leaders in Latin America should look for solutions that will prevent their citizens from migrating out of desperation, as is presently the case. Those of us here should be thankful for having our basic needs met. Also, we should treat with respect those who are not as fortunate.

YOLANDA VERA MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

Hanks’ AI complaint

EDITOR: Hollywood star Tom Hanks has “nothing to do with” an artificial intelligence version of himself that is promoting “some dental plan,” he said on Instagram. Hanks himself had previously spoken about the possible consequences of using artificial intelligence in the acting industry, telling the Adam Buxton podcast in May that movie agents are discussing writing contracts to protect actors’ likenesses as intellectual property. This appears interesting in that Hanks did a full-on CGI film (“The Polar Express”) that could have employed other actors. So, is his complaint that someone used AI and did not inform him and, two, did not pay him?

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

