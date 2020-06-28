Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Instilling a love of reading

EDITOR: As the children’s specialist and kids event director for Copperfield’s Bookstore, I'm in a unique position to regularly visit Sonoma County schools. I witness the impact and importance of school librarians. They work to instill a love of reading in students. In schools without a librarian, the disconnect between kids and books is palpable. It saddens me to know what they’re missing.

I work with school librarians regularly and see their dedication ― research to find appropriate books for every reader goes well beyond their daily duties. At Copperfield’s, I constantly meet kids who've fallen in love with a book and, with the same devotion, speak with love and respect for their librarians.

Looking at the world in upheaval, I believe this is the worst possible time to remove librarians from schools. Librarians provide a steady, safe space for kids in crazy times and normal ones alike. By giving books as mirrors, librarians help kids find themselves. By giving books as windows, librarians help create greater understanding.

Reading teaches empathy, and we need that now, more than ever. To remove librarians would deprive all kids, and deprive our community, of an opportunity to create well-rounded, empathetic and culturally aware citizens.

Librarians must not be eliminated from public schools.

PATTY NORMAN

Petaluma

Rush to reopen

EDITOR: Why are some Sonoma County businesses in such a rush to send workers back to the office? What do Twitter, JP Morgan Chase, Nationwide Insurance, Google and others know that we don't know? Throughout the United States and the world, a large number of organizations are extending their work-from-home policies until the end of the year.

While it may seem otherwise, COVID-19 is still with us and hasn't taken a summer vacation. There's still no end in sight when it comes to the COVID crisis, so why put employees' health at risk by returning to the office, especially if they’ve been able to work productively from home?

Thanks to social distancing and other measures, Sonoma County has done a great job of keeping the number of those who've tested positive relatively low, but we have to continue doing what we’ve been doing.

To those companies that can continue operating with remote or at-home workers, please continue to do so ― for the safety of your workers and our community.

NAOMI GRANVOLD

Santa Rosa

Pelosi’s omission

EDITOR: As a conservative, I applaud House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s removal of the portraits of four racist prior speakers (“Pelosi orders confederate portraits down,” June 19). But she neglected to point out that three of them were Democrats ― members of her own party. (The fourth was a Whig).

GREGORY B. SMITH

Sonoma

Mismanaged money

EDITOR: At a time when the national debt is at an all-time high, it appears that the federal government is squandering billions of dollars in the guise of relief funds for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The paper has reported that money intended to help support family farms and small agricultural producers has instead gone to large agribusinesses in Southern states in the hope of garnering support for Donald Trump’s reelection. Money intended for health care providers and the health care industry has mainly gone to CEOs and administrators of large medical corporations; likely for the same reason. We also learned that money sent to help immigrant families was used to purchase ATVs, computers and other hardware for immigration employees.

Where is the oversight? Is anyone ever held accountable for the lack of supervision on the front end, or the misuse of the money on the receiving end? Our federal government doesn’t seem to be doing a very responsible job of stewardship with taxpayer money. But it is going to make up some of the loss by defunding the EPA, CDC education and health care.

Our president is running the country like most of his previous businesses: ineffectively and at a loss.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

The local connection

EDITOR: In printing the Los Angeles Times article concerning Rubén Salazar (“Uncomfortable parallels of violence,” June 21) it might have been nice to add a sentence reminding the readers that Salazar was a reporter for The Press Democrat in the 1950s and that a building at Sonoma State University is named in his memory.

B.W. RADLEY

Mission Viejo

Identifying races

EDITOR: I have noticed a trend in the newspapers of late, and it was made obvious by Jenice Armstrong’s column in Thursday’s paper (“Finally, I’m writing a capital ‘B’ for Black”). In nearly every article, African Americans are referred to as Black. In the same writings, whites are referred to as "white" with a lower case “w.” Is there a reason behind this?

Now, I realize that whites have a Eurocentric ancestry from a whole group of nations, past and present, and it is easier to refer to them as white. The ancestors of Blacks came from various African countries, and it is easier to use Black or African American. I have even noticed articles mentioning Latinos with a lower case “L” when it would be more appropriate to be upper case.

Everyone wants to be treated the same. This would another step in the right direction.

RONALD CROWLEY

Cotati

