Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Blaming victims

EDITOR: As a physician, I am concerned by the narrative that leaders are using to explain the spike we are likely to see in cases of COVID-19.

Your June 9 editorial ('Attend a protest? Get tested for coronavirus') should have been titled, 'Eat indoors at a restaurant? Get tested.' We are likely to see a spike in cases in the next few weeks, but it seems much more likely to be caused by the rush to reopen indoor businesses than the outdoor protests.

Studies clearly show much lower risk of disease transmission outdoors. I have attended many of the recent protests and have been impressed with the high percentage of people wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance. There was even hand sanitizer provided by organizers of the June 8 protest.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants are crowded with people not wearing masks.

Sheriff Mark Essick's disturbing tantrum and the push to reopen businesses has put many more people at risk than these peaceful protests. How dare you try to pin the coming outbreak on black and brown people? Talk about victim blaming.

DR. PANNA LOSSY

Cotati

Making a statement

EDITOR: Like many artists, I love a grand gesture. The mayor of Washington, D.C. made a bold statement when she had her public works department paint 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' in front of the White House and declare the area Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Charlotte, North Carolina and Seattle took a different approach. These cities sanctioned volunteer groups to paint the words on their streets. After the letters were blocked out, artists of color and minority artists were invited to paint murals within each letter. Each letter is now a personal expression of what it means to be black or brown or minority, and why their lives matter.

Since Santa Rosa intends to close Fourth Street between B and E streets to vehicular traffic later this month, I would propose our city leaders work with grassroots efforts to create a Black Lives Matter street mural at that location.

Tens of thousands of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County residents have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with peaceful demonstrations and silent marches. Mayor Tom Schwedhelm and police Chief Ray Navarro also have expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their words and actions.

Now, let's put it in writing.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

A hopeful vision

EDITOR: There is a prophetic saying, 'In the blood of martyrs the seed of faith is sewn.' This is confirmed in the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. This has awakened us to the extreme depths of violence of some police officers.

The ensuing protests have brought to light the disparity in treatment of people of color in health care and other justice issues. The protests, many of which are led by younger citizens, give me hope for the future of our government.

THERESA UDALL

Santa Rosa

Reforming police

EDITOR: Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm is to be commended for committing to review local police use-of-force policies. Police Chief Ray Navarro should be commended for his pledge to change police practices.

However, at this moment in America, saying 'we will look into it' isn't enough. We know what correct action would look like. Banning chokeholds and other dangerous restraint maneuvers is just a first step.

California law permits extensive disclosure of police officer disciplinary files. Let's pass an ordinance to require their release.

Our county has the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach as an independent watchdog over the Sheriff's Office. Let's have an independent prosecutor, answerable directly to the City Council, to investigate allegations of police misconduct. Our police cannot be expected to police themselves any longer.

Any aspect of our police union contract that inappropriately shields officers from accountability must be reviewed. The council should then act to declare these practices illegal so they cannot be part of the next contract.

We like to believe that we aren't Detroit, Minneapolis or even Los Angeles. Yet we know our local police and deputies aren't immune from bias, nor should they be exempt from changes that increase accountability.

ELIZABETH WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Oakmont evacuations

EDITOR: I agree with Santa Rosa fire Chief Tony Gossner that Channel Drive should be reserved for emergency vehicles ('Third escape road sought,' June 11).

We were stuck in the 90-minute back-up trying to evacuate Oakmont during the Tubbs fire. During that whole time, not one vehicle passed us in the opposing lane of traffic. An easy solution would be to temporarily make Highway 12 two lanes in the same direction exiting Oakmont during an emergency.

With police directing traffic, the evacuation would be twice as fast.

Highway 12 connects to two lanes at Melita Road, so it should be seamless.

That would leave Channel Drive available for emergency vehicles, presumably most going in the same direction.

For this reason, vehicles should have plenty of room to navigate without having to change the width of the street.

Please don't make the assumption that measures are in place that will ensure that there will never be another need to evacuate in a hurry. We feel extremely vulnerable out here. Something must be done.

KATHY ALLAN

Santa Rosa

