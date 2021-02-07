Sunday’s Letters to the Letters

Misdirected anger

EDITOR: In response to those upset about the homeless sweep of the Prince Memorial Greenway, the city of Santa Rosa offered options to those present. Fewer than half of the people accepted that offer (“Commission condemns homeless camp sweeps,” Jan. 27).

From my experience as a former manager of a small housing agency providing transitional housing to homeless people with AIDS and additional issues such as alcohol and drug abuse, I believe the individuals affected have to want to change, accept and obey the rules and be responsible.

Those who refuse to do so suffer the fate that they bring upon themselves (excepting those with severe mental illness.)

The folks who are upset about what the city is doing to prevent encampments can give the homeless people money for a hotel room or offer them shelter and food at their homes. They could also participate in picking up after them.

Their misplaced anger should be directed at the problem, not at those working toward a solution.

ROBERT CHILDS

Santa Rosa

Teachers’ resistance

EDITOR: It was disheartening to see many of my fellow educators push back against plans to resume in-person education, especially when the evidence of harm to students that distance learning is wreaking is overwhelming (“Teachers wary of schools proposal,” Jan. 29).

It seems absurd to me that we aren’t considered essential workers, but the reticence to return shouldn’t surprise anyone considering the current incentive system in place for teachers.

To excel, schools need to attract and retain the best and brightest college graduates, and society needs the top educators to work with highest needs students.

The lack of overall adequate remuneration, the lack of financial flexibility to reward and attract effective educators and absence of individual teacher accountability has rendered our education system susceptible to a situation such as this.

While our current tenure system is a professional embarrassment, there is no good argument, from a self-interest perspective, to remove it.

As long as we keep operating under the offensive paradigm that teachers are willing martyrs who don’t respond to incentives, and as long as much of our political and economic resources are hoarded behind walls of privilege in private schools, let’s not be shocked that many teachers would rather not rush back into the breach once more.

ADAM LESLIE

Santa Rosa

A paltry fine

EDITOR: Seriously? A $100 fine for a church with a multitude of members (“Fined church plans to continue services,”

Jan. 30)? How long does it take to pass the collection basket, pay the fine and carry on? I think the county needs to act more aggressively if it is serious about controlling groups that defy health orders.

KATHLEEN LARSEN

Sonoma

No on A and B

EDITOR: The West County Union High School District does not need the Measure A parcel tax or the Measure B tourism tax, both on the March ballot. The school district should consolidate Analy and El Molino high schools now. Savings could be up to $1 million a year ongoing.

This savings could facilitate the district to meet its budget requirements while allowing it to maintain the wonderful programs it is known for and to save teacher jobs.

Passing both of these ballot measures will not prevent consolidation; only forestall it for a few years. For this reason, save our hotels and our property owners by voting no on Measures A and B.

No votes will send a clear message to the West County High School District and the people of west county. They must become financially solvent through consolidation of these two low-enrolment schools as soon as possible.

JUDI GOODIN

Sebastopol

Reason for hope

EDITOR: I write this at the beginning of February and not at the beginning of January because January really seemed part of the frightening year that was 2020. It was easily the worst year of my adult lifetime, and I just turned 78. Now it seems hopeful with Donald Trump gone and mass vaccinations beginning that, to use two well-worn but appropriate analogies, we are truly coming “out of the woods” and will soon bask in a wonderful “light at the end of a long dark tunnel.”

It’s now time to put our political differences in true perspective and realize again that we are “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

And above all remember that, In God We Trust.

KEN HEINZEL

Santa Rosa

Wealth and taxes

EDITOR: I would like to comment on Mike Tuhtan’s comment on needing to raise taxes on the rich because they “have to pay their fair share. (“Raising taxes,” Letters, Jan. 31).

Tuhtan’s source may be correct, but my source, the Internal Revenue Service database, says different. IRS statistics say the top 1% of filers paid 40.8% of all taxes for 2018. The top 20% paid 71.37% of all taxes. The bottom 50% paid on average 2.94% of all taxes. Of course, the IRS database may be wrong, but I doubt it. At least The Press Democrat isn’t censoring the free speech of Tuhtan’s invalid and false claim that the rich are not paying their fair share of taxes.

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

