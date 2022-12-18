Sweeney: Busting a myth about automatic weapons

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Here’s an enduring myth: Fully automatic weapons are outlawed in the United States.

We hear that all the time and on both ends of the spectrum — people who say it’s incontrovertible proof that Second Amendment rights are not unlimited, as well as people seeking to distinguish between weapons used by the U.S. military and look-alikes sold legally in the United States.

Jim Sweeney

These folks are on opposite sides of the gun debate, but both rely on the same law — the Firearms Control Act of 1934 — to prove their point.

And both sides are wrong.

Ironically enough, the actual rules might provide some ammunition for people who believe deadly weapons should be more stringently regulated.

The Firearms Control Act, a federal law inspired by mobsters toting Tommy guns on the mean streets and the silver screen, imposed taxes and regulatory restrictions on automatic weapons owned by civilians. An amendment passed by Congress a half-century later banned the sale or possession of automatic weapons manufactured after May 19, 1986.

But no one was forced to give up their guns. No jackbooted government agents set out on search and seizure missions, kicking down doors and rounding up automatic weapons.

You can still buy or sell a circa 1930 machine gun. If you just want to shoot one, there are commercial enterprises across the country where — for the right price — you can blast away just like Machine Gun Kelly or Rambo.

There are, however, restrictions on buying those guns, which is where things get interesting.

In many ways, the rules for owning an automatic weapon — or a silencer or an easily concealed short-barreled rifle or shotgun — mirror regulations for buying handguns and other firearms that Second Amendment absolutists routinely denounce as unconstitutional.

If you want a machine gun you must:

— Be at least 21 years old.

— Be a legal resident of the United States.

— Be legally eligible to buy a firearm.

— Pass a background check.

— Register your gun with the federal government.

— Pay a $200 tax.

California adds another hurdle: To obtain a required state Justice Department permit, you must show good cause for possessing a fully automatic weapon.

Registration? Background checks? Taxes? Age restrictions? Demonstrate a need for so much firepower?

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has been trying to get a universal background checks bill through Congress since the Newtown massacre, when a young man with an assault rifle killed 20 children and six adults in a Connecticut elementary school — 10 years ago this past Wednesday. Thompson’s bill, which would close a loophole in federal law exempting private sales and gun shows, has passed the House twice, and both times it has been bottled up in the Senate by Republican filibuster threats.

California requires background checks on all firearms sales.

A panel of federal appeals court judges recently overturned a California law banning the sale of semi-automatic centerfire rifles to anyone under 21. These weapons include the AR-15s favored by so many mass shooters.

With some grandiloquent allusions to the American Revolution, Judge Ryan Nelson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote: “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.” Even if they can’t buy a beer or tobacco or, in most states, rent a car.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is appealing the decision.

Spoiling for a fight? Go to a gun show and suggest gun registration or mandatory background checks.

The Firearms Control Act restricted the number of automatic weapons in circulation, which in turn drove up the price. (See Econ 101.) As of 2020, according to government records, there were more than 725,000 fully automatic weapons in private ownership in the United States. Buying one can easily set you back $20,000.

A similar law might eventually limit the number of semi-automatic assault rifles — or modern sporting rifles, as firearms manufacturers prefer. Whatever you call them, there already are millions in civilian hands, and guns are durable. If you take care of them, they will last generations. Rounding them all up would be impossible, logistically and politically. So better to focus on keeping them out of the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

You’ll look long and hard before you find a legal or legislative challenge to the decades-old restrictions on machine gun ownership. Maybe that’s because the vast majority of Americans — even gun enthusiasts — would be surprised to learn that it is legal to own an automatic weapon.

Yet that doesn’t account for the National Rifle Association and allied organizations aggressively lobbying against gun safety laws mirroring the rules for machine guns and then mounting fierce legal challenges whenever and wherever they are enacted.

Perhaps they stay mum because once people got over the shock of learning machine guns are legal, they might insist on some basic safety precautions — like background checks and registration, maybe even licensing and liability insurance for owners of all firearms.

If those modest requirements don’t prevent law-abiding citizens from obtaining automatic weapons, why shouldn’t the same rules apply to myriad other firearms that are much more commonly connected to mass shootings, other crimes, accidents and suicides?

Jim Sweeney is editorial director of The Press Democrat. Email him at jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.