Tankersley: Trump too focused on white men to make economy truly great

Jim Tankersley for the Washington Post.

On a 96-degree day in North Carolina last month, President Trump warmed up a crowd with familiar boasts about the American economy in the time before the pandemic. "We made and brought this country to the greatest point in its history," he said. "We never had an economy like we had. . . . We never had numbers like it. We are going to have them again. And everyone knows I'm going to rebuild it." This is a familiar talking point for Trump, who returns often to the theme of how much he juiced “the greatest economy that we've had in our history, the best."

None of those historical claims are true. In his first three years, he wrought slightly less employment growth than his predecessor did, the same gross domestic product growth, slightly better stock market growth and the same wage growth. Before the pandemic, Trump's economic record was unremarkable for a 21st-century president, even though he was able to enact a large amount of the agenda he ran on in 2016, and even though he enjoyed what by one measure was more supportive policy from Congress and the Federal Reserve than any president in a generation.

But Trump could have produced the stellar figures he pretends to have scored. The president inherited a growing economy with low unemployment, which was primed for the sort of middle-class surge that the country last enjoyed in the late 1990s. If he had heeded the lessons of the last multi-decade middle-class boom, which followed World War II, he could have uncorked a new wave of shared prosperity that would have pulled millions of workers into the economic stability that we have come to call the American Dream.

He did not. One reason is the structural disparities that have haunted the economy for decades: barriers to opportunity for women, people of color and immigrants, which pump the brakes on productivity and economic growth. But the other reason was his policy decisions. Rather than focus on helping workers get ahead, he tried to restore an economy that had long since disappeared and is not coming back. As a result, Trump was unable to revive the middle class, as he promised in 2016. American workers still face precarious finances — and, in the pandemic, they are about to get much worse, all without the cushion Trump could have given them if he'd tried a different approach.

Candidate Trump said cutting taxes, rolling back business regulations and renegotiating trade deals would get the economy growing at 4% or even 6% per year. He said he would eliminate America's trade deficit and bring millions of jobs back from China, Mexico and elsewhere. He was going to balance the budget — no, even better, he was going to pay off the entire federal debt, more than $19 trillion, in eight years.

Instead, Trump's best year of economic growth was 3% ,short of the highest annual growth rates posted by George W. Bush or Barack Obama. The sweeping tax cuts and spending increases he signed into law in 2017 ballooned the federal budget deficit by several hundred billion dollars a year, even before the multitrillion-dollar effort to combat the pandemic-induced recession. They included steep rate cuts for corporations and other businesses, along with temporary cuts for most individuals, all of which would supposedly drive investment and growth.

This gave the economy what seems, in retrospect, like a classic short-term stimulus. Investment increased after the tax cuts — for about half a year. Then its growth rate began to fall. In 2019, it turned negative. Researchers at the International Monetary Fund issued a report finding that the boost to investment from the Trump tax cuts was "smaller than would have been predicted based on the effects of previous U.S. tax cut episodes." Big corporations did not keep their promises to plow their tax savings into new equipment and systems. Investment before the current recession grew more slowly than it did under Obama after the Great Recession.

Companies headquartered in other countries did not step up their investments in the United States as Trump had promised they would. Foreign investment in America grew at a slower pace in his first two years than in Obama's second term. In 2019, it fell to its lowest level since 2006. By the end of 2019, there was less total investment in the U.S. economy than you would have predicted if you had simply assumed Trump would maintain the average pace of investment growth in the years after the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump's trade policies also failed to live up to his promises. Manufacturing job creation had stalled in Obama's last two years, partly as a result of a fall in oil prices that chilled the energy industry's expansion. In Trump's first two years, factories started hiring again. The nation added 450,000 manufacturing jobs. It was still well short of the millions he had promised to bring back, but it appeared to be a start. Then, in Trump's third year, manufacturing employment flattened again. The share of private-sector employees who work in manufacturing dropped below 10% under Trump for the first time since the government started tracking the statistic in 1939. Many economists and business groups blamed tariffs, which Trump had slapped onto imported steel and aluminum to protect industries that the Commerce Department deemed vital to national security. They did not lead to massive new hiring, and soon large metals companies' stock prices dipped. Several factories idled production and announced layoffs. At the end of 2019, more than a year and a half after Trump announced the tariffs, there were fewer workers in American steel and aluminum plants than there had been when the penalties were imposed.