EDITOR: Can you help me determine which Martin Luther King Jr. quote best describes the Sebastopol City Council’s decision to withdraw support for St. Vincent De Paul’s low-income housing project (“Housing project faces big setback,” April 15): “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity” or “Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.”

Perhaps both?

The City Council’s reasoning behind not taking on more risk looks a lot like “absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will” being supported by “sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

Jack Tibbetts of St. Vincent de Paul did an excellent job of protecting the city from the financial risk of developing homes for needy people. Tibbetts has a $2.5 million line of credit, and the county set aside $3 million for a total of $5.5 million. That’s well above the potential of a $3.6 million to $5 million shortfall. Plus, St. Vincent de Paul owns the land, which was not taken into consideration when calculating the cost of the project.

Is the risk that Sebastopol wants to keep its progressive image while figuring out ways to exclude poor people from living in the city?

NORMAN SHEEHAN

Santa Rosa

Counting tons of waste

EDITOR: The Press Democrat ran an Associated Press story about Starbucks reducing cup plastic in which the company claims it estimates new cups “will keep more than 13.5 million pounds of plastic out of landfills each year” (“Plastic cup’s makeover,” April 19). Hmm, let’s do the math. If 13.5 million tons is 20% of the plastic Starbucks sends to landfills each year, what the company really means is: We send 81 tons of plastic to landfills each year and hope to reduce that to no more than 67.5 million tons per year.

CURTIS SHORT

Santa Rosa

Laying off teachers

EDITOR: Did you know that 80-plus teachers (positions) were laid off on March 15? Does the community know that despite giving these people awful, life-changing news, Santa Rosa City Schools still expects teachers to work the remainder of the year — and if we don’t, there is the threat of suspending our teaching credentials for a period of time. The community should know this is going on.

ELIZABETH COOKMAN

Santa Rosa

Misleading promise

EDITOR: AT&T’s carefully worded letter dated April 8 promises that all customers “will continue to have full access to (their) current home phone service and 911” in the future. But it does not promise that the company will maintain the copper-wired, ground-line connections that remain vital for reliable telephone communication in outlying areas of Sonoma County.

Wired service does not require an uninterrupted supply of electricity, intact cell towers or line-of-sight locations to operate. We all know that AT&T cannot guarantee that the first two requirements will always be present, particularly during such emergencies as fires and windstorms.

Visitors to houses down the hill continually stop on the street outside to establish a usable link to their wireless carriers. Only certain locations can now be reached through AT&T’s wireless network, and there is no reason to believe that this situation will change.

AT&T plans to downgrade telephone service to many parts of Northern California, and the recent letter to customers makes the company’s intentions clear — so long as one reads it carefully.

FRED H. LAWSON

Bodega Bay

Inflammatory opinion

EDITOR: The inflammatory Bloomberg Opinion guest editorial uses uncited statistics to prop up its argument that cannabis legality is killing drivers at alarming rates (“With legal weed, roads are deadlier,” April 11). Meanwhile, a Quartz review published Oct. 24, 2023, found that states with legal cannabis actually experienced a lower auto fatality rate than did those states without.

Bloomberg’s insistence that government should be blamed for “rushing” to legalize cannabis is hilarious to those of us in the cannabis industry, who know that government treats this plant more like plutonium than an ordinary ag product. We welcome fact-based discussion of cannabis on all sides, but given how divided our county is around its cultivation, it was irresponsible and harmful for The Press Democrat to print this reactionary opinion piece.

GRETCHEN GILES

Santa Rosa

