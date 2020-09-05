The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I’m not going out there. There could be lions or tigers or COVID deniers.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Locust!”

KELLY GILLIGAN, Santa Rosa

“Mom, I’m back home. The school had a sign on the door that said, ‘Enter at your own risk.’ ”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“I want to go outside without a mask like the president.”

TED CROWELL, Healdsburg

“There’s something up in the sky!. It’s ... it’s ... it’s blue!”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“I keep getting frozen on Zoom. I’m gonna finish my kindergarten class over at Starbucks.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa