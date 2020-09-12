Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

September 12, 2020, 12:04AM

Count on it. You’ve earned one scathing Yelp review.

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

You can use the high setting. I’m used to lots of hot air back in D.C.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

I’m Nancy Pelosi and you’re not.

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

I came for my COVID Blowout!”

RAYME SHAPIRO, Santa Rosa

Donald Trump’s hair is a crime. Why can’t my haircut be one, too?

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

You sure you’re not taping this?

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

This is the last time I go to a salon with windows.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine