The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Count on it. You’ve earned one scathing Yelp review.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“You can use the high setting. I’m used to lots of hot air back in D.C.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“I’m Nancy Pelosi and you’re not.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I came for my COVID Blowout!”

RAYME SHAPIRO, Santa Rosa

“Donald Trump’s hair is a crime. Why can’t my haircut be one, too?”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“You sure you’re not taping this?”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“This is the last time I go to a salon with windows.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor