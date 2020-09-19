The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“This round is on me. I just got 14 unemployment checks in the mail.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“Some sports bar. They don’t even have fake crowd noise or cardboard cut outs. ”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“One more, I still have deliveries today.”

STEVE MONTEROSSO, Glen Ellen

“This ain't important, but did they ever decide which is better, Bud Light or Coors?”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“This is where I shelter in place.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“This is pretty great. You know, our parents were allowed to do this back in 2019.”

TOM FENDLEY, Sebastopol