The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“If we get any closer the ref might call us for ‘encroachment.’ ”

LES HARPER, Santa Rosa

“This is better than the baseball game I went to. The guy next to me looked like a cardboard cutout.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“I believe the rule is one fan per section, and I was here first.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Here, have some more popcorn. All of a sudden, my sense of taste is shot.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Help yourself to any I spill.”

SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma

“If I didn't like snacks so much, I could afford a pair of pants.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor