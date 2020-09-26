The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“If we get any closer the ref might call us for ‘encroachment.’ ”
LES HARPER, Santa Rosa
“This is better than the baseball game I went to. The guy next to me looked like a cardboard cutout.”
SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma
“I believe the rule is one fan per section, and I was here first.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“Here, have some more popcorn. All of a sudden, my sense of taste is shot.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“Help yourself to any I spill.”
SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma
“If I didn't like snacks so much, I could afford a pair of pants.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
