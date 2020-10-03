Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 3, 2020, 12:04AM

“Uncle Sam wants you ... to wear a mask!”

JANICE STITES, Sonoma

“I can’t believe that nobody guessed who I was on the ‘Masked Singer.’ ”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

I no longer want you. I am moving to Canada.

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“If you aren’t wearing a mask, I don’t want you!”

YVONNE TAVALERO, Rohnert Park

“Now that we’ve officially become a banana republic can I finally get a makeover? I’m thinking Panama hat and Bermuda shorts.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“You like it? POTUS gave it to me. He’d only worn it once.”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

