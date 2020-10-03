The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Uncle Sam wants you ... to wear a mask!”
JANICE STITES, Sonoma
“I can’t believe that nobody guessed who I was on the ‘Masked Singer.’ ”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
“I no longer want you. I am moving to Canada.”
SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa
“If you aren’t wearing a mask, I don’t want you!”
YVONNE TAVALERO, Rohnert Park
“Now that we’ve officially become a banana republic can I finally get a makeover? I’m thinking Panama hat and Bermuda shorts.”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“You like it? POTUS gave it to me. He’d only worn it once.”
JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga
