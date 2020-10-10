Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 10, 2020, 12:04AM

“After drought, virus and fire, a boring vice presidential debate is good.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I’ll order the pandemic l'orange with the covid under glass.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“Wait, that graphic's been frozen onscreen since January 2017.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“I’m guessing it’s ‘alien invasion’ this time. There aren’t many possibilities left.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“So many crises, so little time to be freaked out.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Have you noticed that, if it weren’t for news alerts, our lives would be pretty boring. Why is that?”

TONY SACRAMENTO, Rohnert Park

