The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“I am not wearing a mask. The cartoonist drew this on my face.”
TONYA SINGER, Santa Rosa
“Some people say when my lips move, I’m lying. Maybe this mask thing is a good idea.”
RON HAUGEN, Santa Rosa
“I know more than the generals and the doctors put together.”
KATHLEEN ZACK, Santa Rosa
“The key thing: Don’t do as I say nor do as I do.”
KEN EGEL, Petaluma
“We’re giving away this free mask to anyone who donates $1,000 to my campaign.”
LARRY CHAPMAN, Santa Rosa
“I think it’s a disgrace. They’re calling it the ’Trump virus,’ but they haven’t applied for naming rights.”
BOB CANNING, Petaluma
