The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 17, 2020, 12:04AM

“I am not wearing a mask. The cartoonist drew this on my face.”

TONYA SINGER, Santa Rosa

“Some people say when my lips move, I’m lying. Maybe this mask thing is a good idea.”

RON HAUGEN, Santa Rosa

“I know more than the generals and the doctors put together.”

KATHLEEN ZACK, Santa Rosa

“The key thing: Don’t do as I say nor do as I do.”

KEN EGEL, Petaluma

“We’re giving away this free mask to anyone who donates $1,000 to my campaign.”

LARRY CHAPMAN, Santa Rosa

“I think it’s a disgrace. They’re calling it the ’Trump virus,’ but they haven’t applied for naming rights.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

