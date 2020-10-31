The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Maybe we took a wrong turn and we're actually in Canada.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Well, at least we can stay in our trailer. You did remember to hitch it to the car didn’t you, honey?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“I could have seen this coming. This place has a big letter Q in its name.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“We’re going to need a bigger car.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“If Trump gets four more years, I’m Thelma and you’re Louise.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I guess we’ll all have to join grandmother on the roof rack.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

