The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“The calendar says 2024, but it looks like 2020.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“You go ahead, we’re just going to cancel out each other’s vote anyway.”

MARY VALENTINE, Santa Rosa

"Are you here for the free sticker, or just anxiety relief?“

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Would you mind moving to a more distant circle?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I’m feeling a bit of a ‘Dante’s Inferno’ vibe in here tonight, how about you?”

JEFF DICELLO, Santa Rosa

“I’m not here to vote. I’m a volunteer poll watcher, and I’ll be watching you very closely from just 6 feet away.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa