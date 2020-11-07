Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

JIM SWEENEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 7, 2020, 12:04AM

“The calendar says 2024, but it looks like 2020.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“You go ahead, we’re just going to cancel out each other’s vote anyway.”

MARY VALENTINE, Santa Rosa

"Are you here for the free sticker, or just anxiety relief?“

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Would you mind moving to a more distant circle?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I’m feeling a bit of a ‘Dante’s Inferno’ vibe in here tonight, how about you?”

JEFF DICELLO, Santa Rosa

“I’m not here to vote. I’m a volunteer poll watcher, and I’ll be watching you very closely from just 6 feet away.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine