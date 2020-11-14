The Last Word: This week’s top picks
"It's OK, Mommy, this is the cookie aisle, not the COVID aisle."
JEFF DiCELLO, Santa Rosa
“Mommy, why do you need a diaper on your face?“
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“The election is over, you should let people see your smile.”
PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma
"Mom, if I refuse to wear a mask, will my image improve?"
ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa
“Mommy, Bye-Don, Bye-Don, Bye-Don.”
MARK A. KLEIN, Hidden Valley Lake
“Peek a ... who the heck are you?”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
