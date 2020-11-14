The Last Word: This week’s top picks

"It's OK, Mommy, this is the cookie aisle, not the COVID aisle."

JEFF DiCELLO, Santa Rosa

“Mommy, why do you need a diaper on your face?“

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“The election is over, you should let people see your smile.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

"Mom, if I refuse to wear a mask, will my image improve?"

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Mommy, Bye-Don, Bye-Don, Bye-Don.”

MARK A. KLEIN, Hidden Valley Lake

“Peek a ... who the heck are you?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg