The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Hey, can I have my dog back?”

RUSTIN PRIOR-HODENFIELD, Santa Rosa

“It’s time to put the red cap away.”

LORRI GOVEIA, Santa Rosa

“Happy Thanksgiving. I won’t rat on you if you don’t rat on me.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

"A 6-foot fence would be more politically correct.“

JERRY STEMACH, Santa Rosa

“You can try eBay, but I’m not sure there’s much of a market for those hats anymore.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“Is it true that Rosie flunked out of the canine police academy because all she wanted to do was lick the handlers to death?”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa