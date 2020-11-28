Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

JIM SWEENEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 28, 2020, 12:04AM

“Yea, it’s a Zoom recess.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Someday I’ll pick one of you guys to be my vice president!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“This is great, but how are we supposed to trade lunches like this?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Zoom mates, first one to name all the turkeys Trump pardoned wins.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“What other stupid things have your parents done this week?”

MICHAEL LOMAZOW, Riverside

“Anyone else with carpal tunnel syndrome raise your hand.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine