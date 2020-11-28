The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Yea, it’s a Zoom recess.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Someday I’ll pick one of you guys to be my vice president!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“This is great, but how are we supposed to trade lunches like this?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Zoom mates, first one to name all the turkeys Trump pardoned wins.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“What other stupid things have your parents done this week?”

MICHAEL LOMAZOW, Riverside

“Anyone else with carpal tunnel syndrome raise your hand.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa