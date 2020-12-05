Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 5, 2020, 12:04AM

“There’s a U-Haul in front of the White House.”

WILLIAM NICHOLL, Santa Rosa

“And it’s confirmed, they’re adding an extra bedroom for the former occupant.”

JOEL CROCKETT, The Sea Ranch

“This just in: Donald Trump ordered a tunnel built under the White House so he can sneak back in.”

JANET NOGARA, Santa Rosa

“It's been three days now since all utility services were disconnected at the White House and still no sign the president will leave any time soon.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

"Between golf outings, the president is practicing stay in place."

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“We have just learned that Donald has not left the building.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine