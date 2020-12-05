The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“There’s a U-Haul in front of the White House.”

WILLIAM NICHOLL, Santa Rosa

“And it’s confirmed, they’re adding an extra bedroom for the former occupant.”

JOEL CROCKETT, The Sea Ranch

“This just in: Donald Trump ordered a tunnel built under the White House so he can sneak back in.”

JANET NOGARA, Santa Rosa

“It's been three days now since all utility services were disconnected at the White House and still no sign the president will leave any time soon.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

"Between golf outings, the president is practicing stay in place."

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“We have just learned that Donald has not left the building.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay