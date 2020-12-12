Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 12, 2020, 12:00AM

“Mr. Delivery Man, before I tell you what I want this year, should your box be wearing a mask?"

CHARLES PORCELLA, Santa Rosa

“If Santa is on lockdown this year, can you deliver my Christmas presents?”

GAIL SCHWARZ, Santa Rosa

“I can’t always count on Santa. This year I’m not taking any chances.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Please let Santa know I have added some things to my list.”

KRIS ABRAHAMSON, Santa Rosa

“I know you’re really Santa, so here’s my list of toys you can get me.”

RILEY McVEY, Petaluma

“If you’re Rudolph, take off that mask.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine