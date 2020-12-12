The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Mr. Delivery Man, before I tell you what I want this year, should your box be wearing a mask?"

CHARLES PORCELLA, Santa Rosa

“If Santa is on lockdown this year, can you deliver my Christmas presents?”

GAIL SCHWARZ, Santa Rosa

“I can’t always count on Santa. This year I’m not taking any chances.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Please let Santa know I have added some things to my list.”

KRIS ABRAHAMSON, Santa Rosa

“I know you’re really Santa, so here’s my list of toys you can get me.”

RILEY McVEY, Petaluma

“If you’re Rudolph, take off that mask.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay