The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Looks like we’ll be flying by instruments tonight.”

CHRISTINE MILLER, Cotati

“You see this white beard? That means I'm in the most vulnerable group. Please wear your mask.”

ARLYN SERBER, Petaluma

“I promise they won’t laugh and call you names.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Sorry Rudolph. Maybe we can put some red lights on your antlers.”

JIM RIEDY, Santa Rosa

“I know your nose is your trademark, but we all have to do our part during the pandemic.”

JEFF DiCELLO, Santa Rosa

“I’m sorry, we're out of clear face shields. It’s this or you’re grounded.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma